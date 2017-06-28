Swift Snippets 4: Numbers, Dates, Unified log, Objective-C

Numbers

Useful tricks with numbers.

Get maximum, minimum, and total of an array of numbers (here integers)

let addTwo: (Int, Int) -> Int = { x, y in x + y }

let sortedNumbers = copiedNumbers.sorted(by: <)

let theMin = sortedNumbers.first!

let theMax = sortedNumbers.last!

let theTotal = sortedNumbers.reduce(0, addTwo)

Date formats

Using Date (NSDate) and DateFormatter.

Use DateFormatter

let dateFormatter = DateFormatter()

dateFormatter.dateFormat = "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss.SSSSSSZZZ"

tempDate = dateFormatter.date(from: dateStampString)

using correct formatting string.

Get the period in decimal seconds since the present time

let timeSinceLast = theEventTime.timeIntervalSinceNow

Get the period in decimal seconds between firstDate and anotherDate

let timeSince = firstDate.timeIntervalSince(anotherDate)

Be careful with the sign of the result.

Get a date and time far into the future

neverNever = NSDate.distantFuture

Make an empty array of dates

var startBU = [Date]()

then at start of code to use

startBU = [Date]()

Unified log

Using Sierra’s new unified log.

Implement as a class with static strings. By default, any normal strings are written out to log as <private>, which is unhelpful. The public formatting override below should bypass that, but at present doesn’t. However other format options such as Int do work currently.

import os.log

public class Demo {

static let gen_log = OSLog(subsystem: "co.mycompany.appname", category: "general")

public init() {

}

func writeLogEntry(type: OSLogType) {

os_log("Any static string", log: Demo.gen_log, type: type)

}

func writeLogEntry(type: OSLogType, number: Int) {

os_log("Here's an integer: %d", log: Demo.gen_log, type: type, number)

}

func writeLogEntry(type: OSLogType, string: String) {

os_log("This should write a string but ends up witholding the data as private: %{public}s", log: Demo.gen_log, type: type, string)

}

}

Call as

let myDemo = Demo()

myDemo.writeLogEntry(type: .debug, number: intParam!)



also simple static string entry

os_log("This is the message.")

Objective-C

Working with old Objective-C and C interfaces.

Don’t literally try passing NULL. Use e.g.

let theChain: SecKeychain? = nil

let theAccess: UnsafeRawPointer? = nil

let theResult2 = SecKeychainUnlock(theChain, 0, theAccess, false)

When a call returns a CFString? e.g.

let theReserved: UnsafeMutableRawPointer? = nil

let theSctring = SecCopyErrorMessageString(theResult2, theReserved)

theResString = theSctring! as String

and you can then

print(theResString)

Passing a buffer into which a null-terminated C string will be written

var theStrBuff = Array(repeating: 0 as Int8, count: 1024)

var theLength: UInt32 = 1024

let theResult4 = SecKeychainGetPath(theDefKeychain, &theLength, &theStrBuff)

if (theResult4 != 0) {

displayError(status: theResult4, fname: "SecKeychainGetPath")

} else {

theDefKeychainPath = FileManager().string(withFileSystemRepresentation: theStrBuff, length: Int(theLength))

let theStr = String(theDefKeychainPath)

}

}

TheStrBuff does not need to be explicitly deallocated, and theStr is a Swift String.