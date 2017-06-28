Swift Snippets 2: Interface, NSDocument, Files

Interface

A miscellany of human interface items.

Display a modal sheet alert with a message

let alert: NSAlert = NSAlert()

alert.messageText = "An error occurred in your last action:"

alert.informativeText = message

alert.alertStyle = NSAlertStyle.critical

alert.addButton(withTitle: "OK")

alert.beginSheetModal(for: window, completionHandler: nil)

Display a modal window alert with a message

let alert: NSAlert = NSAlert()

alert.messageText = "An error occurred in your last action:"

alert.informativeText = message

alert.alertStyle = NSAlertStyle.critical

alert.addButton(withTitle: "OK")

alert.runModal()

Open a file

let FO = NSOpenPanel()

FO.canChooseFiles = true

FO.canChooseDirectories = false

FO.allowsMultipleSelection = false

FO.begin { result in

if result == NSFileHandlingPanelOKButton {

guard let theUrl = FO.url else { return }

do { }

}

}

or as a sheet

let FO = NSOpenPanel()

FO.allowsMultipleSelection = false

FO.canChooseDirectories = false

FO.allowedFileTypes = ["text"]

FO.beginSheetModal(for: self.view.window!) { result in

if result == NSFileHandlingPanelOKButton {

guard let url = FO.url else { return }

do {}

}

}

Display a save dialog and write out a string to the file

var fileContentToWrite = theOutputString

let FS = NSSavePanel()

FS.canCreateDirectories = true

FS.allowedFileTypes = ["text", "txt"]

FS.begin { result in

if result == NSFileHandlingPanelOKButton {

guard let url = FS.url else { return }

do {

try fileContentToWrite.write(to: url, atomically: false, encoding: String.Encoding.utf8)

} catch {

doErrorAlertSheet(message: error.localizedDescription, window: self.window)

}

}

}

Set plain text in a text box

textBox.stringValue = theString

Take a plain NSString and append it as attributed text into a text box

let attr = NSAttributedString(string: theString as String)

textBox.textStorage?.append(attr)

Radio button groups

To group, Control-drag to make an Action for the first button in the group. Strongly type this to an NSButton sender, with a function name for the group as a whole. Then Control-drag others in the group to the same Action.

For each button in the group, edit its Tag attribute to a different number (1, 2, …) so that each has a tag which is unique within that group.

Edit group Action to the likes of

@IBAction func filterRadioButton(_ sender: NSButton) {

selectedFilterButton = sender.tag

}

where

var selectedFilterButton = 1

to contain the tag number of the currently selected button in the group.

Test which of the buttons in a group is selected using

if (selectedFilterButton == 1)

Add each button as an individual Outlet, and you can then set the selected button using

filterTMbutton.state = NSOnState

Set a popup menu up from a list of strings, in viewDidLoad()

let menuItemList = ["sec", "min", "hour", "day"]

override func viewDidLoad() {

super.viewDidLoad()

popupMenu.removeAllItems()

popupMenu.addItems(withTitles: menuItemList)

popupMenu.selectItem(at: 0)

}

Get currently-selected item

selectedItemTitle = (popupMenu.selectedItem?.title)!

selectedItemTitle = popupMenu.titleOfSelectedItem!

Set the background colour of a text box to red

textFixed1.backgroundColor = NSColor(red:1.00, green:0.00, blue:0.00, alpha:0.5)

Clip (upper and lower limits) numeric value in a text box and sync with stepper periodStep

@IBAction func setThePeriodText(_ sender: Any) {

theTimePeriod = periodText.integerValue

if (theTimePeriod < 1) {

theTimePeriod = 1

periodText.integerValue = theTimePeriod

} else if (theTimePeriod > 24) {

theTimePeriod = 24

periodText.integerValue = theTimePeriod

}

periodStep.integerValue = theTimePeriod

}

Stepper

Clip numeric value (separate snippet above) and use action function

@IBAction func stepPeriodText(_ sender: Any) {

theTimePeriod = periodStep.integerValue

periodText.integerValue = theTimePeriod

}

Set the colour of an NSColorWell

trafficLight.color = NSColor(red:0.00, green:0.80, blue:0.00, alpha:1.0)

for green

trafficLight.color = NSColor(red:1.00, green:0.80, blue:0.00, alpha:1.0)

for amber

trafficLight.color = NSColor(red:0.90, green:0.00, blue:0.00, alpha:1.0)

for red

NSDocument

Useful code for NSDocuments.

NSDocument function to write out View Controller variable as string

override func data(ofType typeName: String) throws -> Data {

if let theVC = self.windowControllers[0].contentViewController as? ViewController {

let fileContentToWrite = theVC.theResTxt.string!

return fileContentToWrite.data(using: String.Encoding.utf8) ?? Data()

}

else {

throw NSError(domain: NSOSStatusErrorDomain, code: unimpErr, userInfo: nil)

}

}

Open new, empty file or existing file of text

var thePath = ""

var theData = Data.init()

override func makeWindowControllers() {

let storyboard = NSStoryboard(name: "Main", bundle: nil)

let windowController = storyboard.instantiateController(withIdentifier: "Document Window Controller") as! NSWindowController

self.addWindowController(windowController)

if let theVC = self.windowControllers[0].contentViewController as? ViewController {

theVC.theInPath = thePath

if !theData.isEmpty {

var theDict: NSDictionary? = nil

do {

let attr = try NSAttributedString(data: theData, options: [:], documentAttributes: &theDict)

if (attr.length != 0) {

theVC.textViewBot.textStorage?.setAttributedString(attr)

}

} catch {

_ = NSError(domain: NSOSStatusErrorDomain, code: unimpErr, userInfo: nil)

}

}

}

}

override func read(from data: Data, ofType typeName: String) throws {

if !data.isEmpty {

theData = data

thePath = (fileURL?.path)!

}

else {

throw NSError(domain: NSOSStatusErrorDomain, code: unimpErr, userInfo: nil)

}

}

Set the default filename for a document, using date and time string

override func defaultDraftName() -> String {

let dateFormatter = DateFormatter()

dateFormatter.dateFormat = "yyyy-MM-dd_HH_mm_ss"

let theDate: Date = Date()

let theDateString = dateFormatter.string(from: theDate)

return "T2M2_" + theDateString

}

Set app to use traditional Save, Save As commands rather than new Rename, Duplicate, etc.

override class func autosavesInPlace() -> Bool {

return false

}

Files

Code referring to NSFileManager won’t work: use FileManager instead.

Initialise FileManager

let fileManager = FileManager.default

Get the path to the current user’s Home folder

fileManager.homeDirectoryForCurrentUser.path

Get an NSURL to the /Library folder

chosenPath = NSURL(fileURLWithPath: theMainLibPrefs)

Get an absolute path for a relative path item and the parent directory theDir

let path = NSURL(fileURLWithPath: item as! String, relativeTo: theDir as URL).path

Use try and catch to protect from errors

let fileManager = FileManager.default

do {

try fileManager.attributesOfItem(atPath: path)

} catch let error as NSError {

print("Error: \(error.domain)")

}

Compare files

contentsEqual(atPath path1: String, andPath path2: String)

returns Boolean to indicate whether two files have the same contents.

Move a file using URLs

moveItem(at: URL, to: URL)

or using POSIX paths

moveItem(atPath: String, toPath: String)

Perform a deep traversal of a folder URL theDir , processing each item within its hierarchy

let fm = FileManager.default

let thePath = theDir.path

if let theDirEnumerator = fm.enumerator(atPath: thePath) {

for item in theDirEnumerator {

// process item, which is a relative path

}

}

Test whether an item with an absolute path of path is writable or readable

fm.isWritableFile(atPath: path)

fm.isReadableFile(atPath: path)

Returns true if aliasUrl is not an alias

func isNotFinderAlias(aliasUrl: NSURL) -> Bool? {

var isAlias:AnyObject? = nil

do {

try aliasUrl.getResourceValue(&isAlias, forKey: kCFURLIsSymbolicLinkKey as URLResourceKey)

} catch _ {}

return !((isAlias as! Bool?)!)

}

Return long list of attributes

attributesOfItem(atPath: path)