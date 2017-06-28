Swift Snippets 3: Preference Files, Property Lists, JSON

Preference files

Write and read key-value pairs for a preference file

<key>myBooleanSetting</key>

<false/>

For each, Save code is used when writing the preference file, and Set code is run in viewDidLoad()

Save string from text box

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(textPredicate1.stringValue, forKey: "textPredicate1")

Set

if let str = UserDefaults.standard.string(forKey: "textPredicate1") {

textPredicate1.stringValue = str

} else {

textPredicate1.stringValue = "Big"

}

with the default value Big

Save popup selection

UserDefaults.standard.set(popupTimeUnits.indexOfSelectedItem, forKey: "popupTimeUnits")

Set

let theInt = UserDefaults.standard.integer(forKey: "popupTimeUnits")

popupTimeUnits.selectItem(at: theInt)

theTimeSelStr = (popupTimeUnits.selectedItem?.title)!

the last line setting a tracking variable.

Save checkbox state

if (checkInfoout.state == NSOnState) {

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(true, forKey: "checkInfoout")

} else {

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(false, forKey: "checkInfoout")

}

Set

filterTMbutton.state = NSOnState

let b1prefs = UserDefaults.standard.bool(forKey: "checkInfoout")

if b1prefs == true { checkInfoout.state = NSOnState } else { checkInfoout.state = NSOffState }

the first line setting a default.

Save radio button group state

if (filterTMbutton.state == NSOnState) {

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(true, forKey: "filterTMbutton")

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(false, forKey: "filterPatternbutton")

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(false, forKey: "filterOtherbutton")

} else {

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(false, forKey: "filterTMbutton")

if (filterPatternbutton.state == NSOnState) {

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(true, forKey: "filterPatternbutton")

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(false, forKey: "filterOtherbutton")

} else {

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(false, forKey: "filterPatternbutton")

UserDefaults.standard.setValue(true, forKey: "filterOtherbutton")

}

}

for each in a group of three

Set

filterTMbutton.state = NSOnState

let b1prefs = UserDefaults.standard.bool(forKey: "filterTMbutton")

if b1prefs == true { filterTMbutton.state = NSOnState } else { filterTMbutton.state = NSOffState }

the first line setting a default.

Property lists

Using property list files to store data.

A dictionary to contain properties

var SetsDict = [ : ] as [String : Any]

Update controls from values held in dictionary

func dictUpdate() {

if ((SetsDict["Repeat"] as! Int) == 1) {

repeatCheck.state = NSOnState

} else {

repeatCheck.state = NSOffState

}

qosPopup.selectItem(at: (SetsDict["QoS"] as! Int))

commandText.stringValue = SetsDict["Command"] as! String

repeatNum.stringValue = "\(SetsDict["Period"] as! Int)"

}

For a new, empty dictionary, set some starting defaults (or load from Preferences)

if (SetsDict.isEmpty) {

SetsDict["Command"] = ""

SetsDict["Repeat"] = 1

}

dictUpdate()

Ensure each view control syncs dictionary value, e.g.

@IBAction func repeatTextAct(_ sender: Any) {

SetsDict["Period"] = repeatNum.integerValue

}

NSDocument needs its own empty dictionary

var theDict = [:] as [String : Any]

then to create view controller dictionary

override func makeWindowControllers() {

let storyboard = NSStoryboard(name: "Main", bundle: nil)

let windowController = storyboard.instantiateController(withIdentifier: "Document Window Controller") as! NSWindowController

self.addWindowController(windowController)

let theVC = self.windowControllers[0].contentViewController as? ViewController

if !(theDict.isEmpty) {

theVC?.SetsDict = theDict

theVC?.dictUpdate()

}

}

In NSDocument, to write dictionary out to a URL

override func write(to url: URL, ofType typeName: String) throws {

if let theVC = self.windowControllers[0].contentViewController as? ViewController {

let theNSDict = theVC.SetsDict as NSDictionary

} else {

throw NSError(domain: NSOSStatusErrorDomain, code: unimpErr, userInfo: nil)

}

}

NSDocument function to read in dictionary from a URL

override func read(from url: URL, ofType typeName: String) throws {

if (typeName != "") {

theDict = NSDictionary.init(contentsOf: url) as! [String : Any]

} else {

throw NSError(domain: NSOSStatusErrorDomain, code: unimpErr, userInfo: nil)

}

}

Given a path to a property list file containing a nested dictionary of dictionaries, parse the innermost dictionary contents

let theDict = NSDictionary.init(contentsOfFile: path)

if ((theDict?.count)! > 0) {

let theDict2 = theDict?["OuterKey"] as! NSDictionary

if (theDict2.count > 0) {

for (_, value) in theDict2 {

let theDict3 = value as! NSDictionary

let theCount3 = theDict3.count

if (theCount3 > 0) {

let theString = theDict3["innerKey"] as! String

}

}

}

}

JSON

Handling JSON data.

Convert JSON data read as data to structured array of dictionaries

let json = try? JSONSerialization.jsonObject(with: data, options: [])

Once data is serialised, iterate through array of dictionaries, analysing entries in each

let jsonArray = json as? NSArray

for jsonObj in jsonArray! {

let jsonDict = jsonObj as? NSDictionary

let jsonKey1 = jsonDict?.object(forKey: "keystring1") as! String

if jsonKey1.contains("search string") {

}

}