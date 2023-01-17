Sunrise on Impressionism: 0 Contents

This is a table of contents for the series Sunrise on Impressionism, which centres on the early years of French Impressionism up to the First Impressionist Exhibition in Paris, in 1874, and the artists who showed their work there, or didn’t.

1 Introduction

2 Giuseppe De Nittis (1846–1884) exhibited five paintings.

3 Henri Rouart (1833-1912) exhibited eleven works.

4 Armand Guillaumin (1841-1927) exhibited three paintings.

5 Édouard Béliard (1832-1912) exhibited four paintings.

6 Adolphe-Félix Cals (1810–1880) exhibited six paintings.

7 Ludovic-Napoléon Lepic (1839-1889) exhibited four paintings and three etchings.

8 Félix Bracquemond (1833-1914) exhibited one drawing and thirty-two engravings.

9 Zacharie Astruc (1835-1907) exhibited twelve paintings and two other works.

10 Gustave-Henri Colin (1828-1910) exhibited five paintings.

11 Stanislas Lépine (1835–1892) exhibited three paintings.

12 Johan Barthold Jongkind (1819–1891) was invited but declined.

13 Eugène Boudin (1824–1898) exhibited thirteen paintings.

14 Alfred Sisley (1839–1899) exhibited five paintings.

15 Berthe Morisot (1841–1895) exhibited nine paintings.

16 Camille Pissarro (1830-1903) exhibited five paintings.

17 Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919) exhibited seven paintings.

18 Frederic Bazille (1841–1870) had been killed on 28 November 1870 in the Franco-Prussian War.

19 Edgar Degas (1834–1917) exhibited ten paintings.

20 Paul Cézanne (1839-1906) exhibited three paintings.

Antoine-Ferdinand Attendu (1845-1908), six paintings.

Pierre-Isidore Bureau (1822/1827-1876).

Louis Debras (1820-1899), four paintings.

Louis Latouche (1829-1884), four works.

Jean-Baptiste-Léopold Levert (1819-1882).

Alfred Meyer (1832-1904).

Auguste de Molins (1821-1890).

Émilien Mulot-Durivage (1838-1920).

Auguste-Louis-Marie Jenks Ottin (1811–1890).

Léon Auguste Ottin (1836-?).

Léopold Robert (dates not known).

21 Ghosts

22 Claude Monet (1840-1926) exhibited twelve paintings.

23 Paintings of the First Impressionist Exhibition: Fifteen images of paintings by twelve artists, believed to have been among the 165 works exhibited by thirty artists.