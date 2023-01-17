hoakley General, Life, Painting

Sunrise on Impressionism: 0 Contents

Claude Monet (1840–1926), Impression, Sunrise (1872), oil on canvas, 48 x 63 cm, Musée Marmottan Monet, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

This is a table of contents for the series Sunrise on Impressionism, which centres on the early years of French Impressionism up to the First Impressionist Exhibition in Paris, in 1874, and the artists who showed their work there, or didn’t.

1 Introduction

westminster1878
Giuseppe De Nittis (1846–1884), Westminster (1878), oil on canvas, 110 x 195 cm, Private collection. Athenaeum.

2 Giuseppe De Nittis (1846–1884) exhibited five paintings.

3 Henri Rouart (1833-1912) exhibited eleven works.

guillauminplacevalhubert
Armand Guillaumin (1841-1927), La place Valhubert (date not known), oil on canvas, 64.5 x 81 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. By Sparkit, via Wikimedia Commons.

4 Armand Guillaumin (1841-1927) exhibited three paintings.

5 Édouard Béliard (1832-1912) exhibited four paintings.

calshonfleuralley
Adolphe-Félix Cals (1810–1880), Honfleur Alley (1877), oil on canvas, 43 x 59 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

6 Adolphe-Félix Cals (1810–1880) exhibited six paintings.

7 Ludovic-Napoléon Lepic (1839-1889) exhibited four paintings and three etchings.

8 Félix Bracquemond (1833-1914) exhibited one drawing and thirty-two engravings.

9 Zacharie Astruc (1835-1907) exhibited twelve paintings and two other works.

colinpartie_de_pelote_sous_les_remparts_de_Fontarabie
Gustave Colin (1828–1910), A Game of Pelota under the Walls of Hondarribia (1863), oil on canvas, further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

10 Gustave-Henri Colin (1828-1910) exhibited five paintings.

11 Stanislas Lépine (1835–1892) exhibited three paintings.

12 Johan Barthold Jongkind (1819–1891) was invited but declined.

boudinvillerville
Eugène Boudin (1824–1898), The Beach at Villerville (1864), oil on canvas, 45.7 × 76.3 cm, The National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Wikimedia Commons.

13 Eugène Boudin (1824–1898) exhibited thirteen paintings.

14 Alfred Sisley (1839–1899) exhibited five paintings.

Berthe Morisot (1841–1895), The Cradle (1872), oil on canvas, 56 x 46 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. WikiArt.

15 Berthe Morisot (1841–1895) exhibited nine paintings.

16 Camille Pissarro (1830-1903) exhibited five paintings.

17 Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919) exhibited seven paintings.

bazillestudio
Frédéric Bazille (1841–1870), Bazille’s Studio (The Studio on the Rue La Condamine) (1869-70), oil on canvas, 98 x 128.5 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

18 Frederic Bazille (1841–1870) had been killed on 28 November 1870 in the Franco-Prussian War.

19 Edgar Degas (1834–1917) exhibited ten paintings.

20 Paul Cézanne (1839-1906) exhibited three paintings.

bureaudieppebeach
Pierre-Isidore Bureau (1822/1827-1876), Dieppe Beach (date not known), oil on canvas, other details not known.

Antoine-Ferdinand Attendu (1845-1908), six paintings.
Pierre-Isidore Bureau (1822/1827-1876).
Louis Debras (1820-1899), four paintings.
Louis Latouche (1829-1884), four works.
Jean-Baptiste-Léopold Levert (1819-1882).
Alfred Meyer (1832-1904).
Auguste de Molins (1821-1890).
Émilien Mulot-Durivage (1838-1920).
Auguste-Louis-Marie Jenks Ottin (1811–1890).
Léon Auguste Ottin (1836-?).
Léopold Robert (dates not known).

21 Ghosts

22 Claude Monet (1840-1926) exhibited twelve paintings.

23 Paintings of the First Impressionist Exhibition: Fifteen images of paintings by twelve artists, believed to have been among the 165 works exhibited by thirty artists.