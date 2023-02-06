hoakley General, Life, Painting

Paintings of William Shakespeare’s Plays: Contents

John Everett Millais (1829–1896), Ophelia (detail) (1851-2), oil on canvas, 76.2 x 111.8 cm, Tate Britain, London. Image by Sailko, via Wikimedia Commons.

This article lists the contents of this series, containing paintings, and their engravings, showing scenes from the plays of William Shakespeare. Images of the paintings are set in a brief summary of the plot, enabling the viewer to read their visual narrative in context. Plays are listed in the proposed order they were written, according to The Oxford Companion to Shakespeare. Painters names are given for the most significant depictions of each play.

0 Introduction

21 Two Gentlemen of Verona
Angelica Kauffmann (1741–1807)
William Holman Hunt (1827–1910)

William Holman Hunt (1827–1910), Valentine Rescuing Sylvia from Proteus (1850-51), oil on canvas, 100.2 x 133.4 cm, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Birmingham, England. Wikimedia Commons.

25 The Taming of the Shrew
Washington Allston (1779-1843)

Henry VI part 2, insufficient paintings
Henry VI part 3, insufficient paintings
Henry VI part 1, insufficient paintings

33 Titus Andronicus
Contemporary sketch by Henry Peacham (1578–?)

31 King Richard III
William Hogarth (1697–1764)
Henry Fuseli (1741-1825)
Nicolai Abildgaard (1743–1809)
William Blake (1757–1827)
Paul Delaroche (1797–1856)

28 The Comedy of Errors

Love’s Labours Lost, insufficient paintings

30 King Richard II
André Beauneveu (c 1332-1402)

1 Romeo and Juliet
Joseph Wright of Derby (1734–1797)
Benjamin West (1738–1820)
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825)
Francesco Hayez (1791–1882)
Eugène Delacroix (1798–1863)
Richard Dadd (1817–1886)
Ford Madox Brown (1821–1893)
Frederic, Lord Leighton (1830–1896)
John William Waterhouse (1849–1917)
Gaetano Previati (1852–1920)

Gaetano Previati (1852–1920), The Kiss (Romeo and Juliet) (c 1890), tempera on paperboard, dimensions not known, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

7 A Midsummer Night’s Dream 1
8 A Midsummer Night’s Dream 2
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825)
William Blake (1757–1827)
Washington Allston (1779–1843)
George Cruikshank (1792-1878)
Edwin Landseer (1802–1873)
Richard Dadd (1817–1886)
Joseph Noel Paton (1821–1901)
Gustave Doré (1832-1883)
Edward Poynter (1836–1919)
Paul Gervais (1859–1944)

William Blake (1757–1827), Oberon, Titania and Puck with Fairies Dancing (c 1785), watercolour and graphite on paper, 47.5 x 67.5 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by Alfred A. de Pass in memory of his wife Ethel 1910), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/blake-oberon-titania-and-puck-with-fairies-dancing-n02686

29 King John
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825)

26 The Merchant of Venice
Richard Parkes Bonington (1802–1828)
John Everett Millais (1829–1896)

17 Henry IV part 1
William Blake (1757-1827)

11 The Merry Wives of Windsor
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825)
George Cruikshank (1792–1878)

18 Henry IV part 2
Henry Fuseli (1741-1825)

24 Much Ado About Nothing

Henry V, insufficient paintings

10 Julius Caesar
Elisabetta Sirani (1638–1665)
William Blake (1757–1827)
Lawrence Alma-Tadema (1836-1912)

13 As You Like It
Margaret Gillies (1803–1887)
Daniel Maclise (1806–1870)
John William Waterhouse (1849–1917)
John Collier (1850-1934)
Eleanor Fortescue-Brickdale (1872–1945)

fortescuebrickdalepalecomplexiontruelove
Eleanor Fortescue-Brickdale (1872–1945), The Pale Complexion of True Love (1898-99), oil on canvas, 71.4 x 91.8 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

14 Hamlet 1
15 Hamlet 2
16 Hamlet 3
Benjamin West (1738–1820)
Eugène Delacroix (1798–1863)
Richard Dadd (1817–1886)
Alexandre Cabanel (1823–1889)
Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828–1882)
Jules-Élie Delaunay (1828-1891)
John Everett Millais (1829–1896)
Arthur Hughes (1832–1915)
Philip Hermogenes Calderon (1833–1898)
Jules LeFebvre (1834–1912)
Odilon Redon (1840–1916)
Anna Lea Merritt (1844–1930)
Jules Bastien-Lepage (1848–1884)
John William Waterhouse (1849–1917)
Pascal Dagnan-Bouveret (1852–1929)
Mikhail Vrubel (1856–1910)
Henrietta Rae (1859–1928)
Paul Albert Steck (1866-1924)

John Everett Millais (1829–1896), Ophelia (1851-2), oil on canvas, 76.2 x 111.8 cm, Tate Britain, London. Wikimedia Commons.

19 Twelfth Night
Johann Heinrich Ramberg (1763–1840)
Daniel Maclise (1806–1870)
William Powell Frith (1819–1909)

32 Troilus and Cressida
Angelica Kauffmann (1741–1807)
Henry Fuseli (1741-1825)

4 Measure for Measure
William Holman Hunt (1827–1910)
Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828–1882)
John Everett Millais (1829–1896)
Philip Hermogenes Calderon (1833–1898)
Valentine Cameron Prinsep (1838–1904)
Marie Spartali Stillman (1844–1927)
John William Waterhouse (1849–1917)

Sir John Everett Millais (1829–1896), Mariana (1851), oil on mahogany, 59.7 x 49.5 cm, The Tate Gallery (Accepted by HM Government in lieu of tax and allocated to the Tate Gallery 1999), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/millais-mariana-t07553

9 Othello
William Blake (1757–1827)
Alexandre-Marie Colin (1798–1875)
Christian Köhler (1809–1861)
Théodore Chassériau (1819–1856)
Antonio Muñoz Degraín (1840–1924)
Albert Pinkham Ryder (1847–1917)
Lovis Corinth (1858–1925)

27 All’s Well that Ends Well

Timon of Athens, insufficient paintings

5 King Lear 1
6 King Lear 2
Benjamin West (1738–1820)
William Blake (1757–1827)
Ary Scheffer (1795-1858)
William Dyce (1806–1864)
Ford Madox Brown (1821–1893)
Gustav Pope (1831–1910)
William Frederick Yeames (1835-1918)

William Dyce (1806–1864), King Lear and the Fool in the Storm (c 1851), oil on canvas, 136 × 173 cm, Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, Scotland. Wikimedia Commons.

2 Macbeth
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825)
William Blake (1757–1827)
John Martin (1789–1854)
Eugène Delacroix (1798-1863)
Théodore Chassériau (1819–1856)
William Rimmer (1825–1892)
Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828–1882)

John Martin (1789–1854), Macbeth (1820), oil on canvas, 86 x 65.1 cm, Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, Scotland. Wikimedia Commons.

20 Antony and Cleopatra
Giovanni Battista Tiepolo (1696–1770)
Johann Heinrich Tischbein (1722–1789)
Eugène Delacroix (1798–1863)
Alexandre Bida (1813–1895)
John William Waterhouse (1849–1917)

23 Coriolanus
Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665)
Gerbrand van den Eeckhout (1621–1674)
Joseph-Marie Vien (1716–1809)
Franz Anton Maulbertsch (1724–1796)
Angelica Kaufmann (1741-1807)
Heinrich Friedrich Füger (1751-1818)
Soma Orlai Petrich (1822–1880)
Lawrence Alma-Tadema (1836-1912)

The Winter’s Tale, insufficient paintings

22 Cymbeline
Wilhelm Ferdinand Souchon (1825-1876)

3 The Tempest
Richard Dadd (1817–1886)
Odilon Redon (1840–1916)
John William Waterhouse (1849–1917)
Edward Reginald Frampton (1870-1923)

John William Waterhouse (1849–1917), Miranda (1916), oil on canvas, 100.5 x 137 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

12 Henry VIII (All Is True)
Henry Fuseli (1741–1825)
William Blake (1757–1827)
Marcus Stone (1840–1921)
Laura Theresa Alma-Tadema (1852-1909)

William Blake (1757–1827), Queen Katharine’s Dream (1809), illustration to ‘Henry VIII’, further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Reference

Michael Dobson and Stanley Wells (eds) (2015) The Oxford Companion to Shakespeare, 2nd edn, Oxford UP. ISBN 978 0 19 870873 5.