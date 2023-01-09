Paintings of William Shakespeare’s Plays 30: King Richard II

William Shakespeare’s Life and Death of King Richard the Second had great contemporary relevance. Telling the story of the forced abdication of a childless English king may have been a bit near the mark for the time of Queen Elizabeth I, and the Earl of Essex apparently had the play revived when he was preparing for his failed attempt at a coup in 1601. These must have been delicate matters at the time.

Shakespeare is believed to have written this in 1595, since when it has enjoyed many performances, although it did fall from favour during the eighteenth century. It has had a small but loyal following from British artists, but doesn’t seem to have caught the eye of any of the more prominent painters.

Bolingbroke the Duke of Hereford accuses Mowbray the Duke of Norfolk of killing the Duke of Gloucester, in front of King Richard. As the King is unable to resolve this peacefully, they are to proceed to trial by battle, in which Gloucester’s widow hopes that Bolingbroke is successful.

After long formalities, the King intervenes to stop their trial by battle, and decrees that both will be banished, Bolingbroke for ten years reduced to six, and Mowbray for the rest of his life.

This contemporary portrait of King Richard II of England is thought to have been painted by André Beauneveu in the 1390s. Richard lived between 1367-1400, and reigned from 1377-99, so this shows him when he was probably in his mid to late twenties.

The King agrees to put down a rebellion in Ireland, and is informed that John of Gaunt, Bolingbroke’s father, is sick. The King hopes that he dies quickly so that his estate can be confiscated and sold to raise money for his Irish campaign. Richard then visits Gaunt, who rebukes him before dying. As expected, the King then seizes Gaunt’s estate as he had planned. He is warned that Bolingbroke is only waiting for the King to go to Ireland before landing in the north with his army.

While the King is away in Ireland, his regent the Duke of York and the Queen hear that Bolingbroke and his army have landed, and the other nobles are joining forces with him. The remaining court disperses to seek their own safety.

York challenges Bolingbroke at Berkeley Castle, but when assured that he only seeks restitution of his inheritance, allows Bolingbroke to enter the castle.

When the King returns from Ireland, he hears that his Welsh army has dispersed, and that Bolingbroke has had three of his favourites executed. Richard laments the mortality of kings, and is then told that York has also joined forces with Bolingbroke, which throws him into deeper despair.

William Hamilton’s undated painting of The Landing of Richard II at Milford Haven shows the king deep in thought as his royal standard flies above him.

Bolingbroke confronts the King at Flint Castle, where the Duke assures Richard that he only wants his inheritance. Although the King concedes him that, he admits that he is powerless to defend the crown, and asks Bolingbroke to spare his life, which is agreed. The two leave for London, where Bolingbroke asks Bagot who murdered Gloucester. Bagot claims it was the Duke of York’s son Aumerle, who denies and contests the claim. Bolingbroke wants to try Mowbray, but learns that his rival has died in exile.

James Northcote’s undated painting of The Entry of Richard and Bolingbroke into London makes interesting comparison between the king and his rival. On the left, Richard has a hostile reception reminiscent of the Peasants’ Revolt, while on the right the dashing Bolingbroke has all the women swooning. There’s also the suggestion that Bolingbroke’s right hand is reaching back to receive the crown.

York announces that the King has ceded the crown to Bolingbroke, but the Bishop of Carlisle warns that would lead to civil war. The Bishop is promptly arrested for treason, and Bolingbroke calls on the King to abdicate publicly. Richard does that mockingly before he goes on to accuse his lords of treason. Richard then smashes a mirror, saying that he has even given away his identity. Bolingbroke sends Richard to the Tower and orders his own coronation, although others start plotting against him.

John Gilbert’s undated Richard II Resigning the Crown to Bolingbroke shows the king on the left handing over his crown to his successor, wagging his finger as he speaks his mind.

On his way to the Tower, Richard tells the Queen to flee to France, but he is then sent on to Pomfret (Pontefract) Castle instead.

This etching and engraving of John Massey Wright’s painting of King Richard and Queen Isabel (1825-40) shows the royal couple making their farewells. In reality, Richard was married twice, and Shakespeare provides a composite of the two queens.

Bolingbroke is welcomed as king by crowds in London, but York discovers that his son is plotting to kill the new king, and hurries to inform Bolingbroke.

William Hamilton’s painting of The Duke of York Discovering his Son Aumerle’s Treachery from about 1795 shows the Duke on the right reading from a letter found in the possession of his son, who is covering his eyes as his mother prays for him.

Bolingbroke is crowned as King Henry IV, then York’s son pleads in private for pardon from the new king. Despite his father begging the King not to spare his son, Bolingbroke pardons Aumerle.

J Coghlan’s undated watercolour of Richard II in Prison at Pomfret Castle shows Richard in confinement. It’s thought that he died of starvation rather than violently.

Convinced that the new king wants him to kill Richard, Sir Piers Exton heads to Pomfret, where the deposed king is mulling over his mistakes. Exton then arrives; although Richard kills two of his party, Richard dies cursing Exton for killing a true king. When Exton takes Richard’s body to King Henry, he is banished, and the new king vows he will undertake a pilgrimage to Jerusalem to expiate Richard’s murder.

Richard II is thought to be the kneeling monarch featured in the Wilton Diptych, below.

References

Wikipedia on Shakespeare’s play.

Full text at Project Gutenberg.

Michael Dobson and Stanley Wells (eds) (2015) The Oxford Companion to Shakespeare, 2nd edn, Oxford UP. ISBN 978 0 19 870873 5.