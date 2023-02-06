Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 189

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 189. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Closing at the pub, a spacecraft might be buried for you to restore from.

Click for a solution Time Capsule Closing at the pub (“Time” was the traditional call for closing time in an English pub), a spacecraft (capsule) might be buried (what you do with a time capsule) for you to restore from (what you might do with a Time Capsule backup). Apple’s appliance NAS backup storage systems were introduced in January-February 2008, and discontinued in April 2018.

2: Dazzling author turned anyone into a publisher.

Click for a solution LaserWriter Dazzling (as a laser is) author (a writer) turned anyone into a publisher (what these printers did, with Desktop Publishing). Apple’s game-changing PostScript laser printers were introduced in March 1985, and discontinued in January 1999.

3: Film theatre exhibition was a large flat-screen.

Click for a solution Cinema Display Film theatre (a cinema) exhibition (a display) was a large flat-screen (what Apple’s Cinema Displays were). Apple’s stunning widescreen displays were introduced in September 1999, and discontinued in October 2013.

The common factor

Click for the solution They were innovative Mac peripherals, now discontinued.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.