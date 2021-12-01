Impressionist painting in Britain: 0 Artists and contents

Philip Wilson Steer (1860–1942), The Beach at Walberswick (c 1889), oil on wood, 60.3 × 76.1 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased 1942), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/steer-the-beach-at-walberswick-n05351

When I started this series three months ago, my aim was “to discover whether there was any coherent Impressionist movement in Britain, in the period from the death of Turner to the First World War.” I’ll let you be the judge of that. Here is all my evidence, each artist covered in the series, arranged in rough chronological order, as a table of contents of the whole series.

Introduction

James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903), American, based in London from 1858. Father of the movement.

Walter Sickert (1860–1942), migrant to Britain as a child, trained at the Slade School, then as an assistant to Whistler.

The New English Art Club, including Hercules Brabazon Brabazon (1821-1906) and Philip Wilson Steer.

Philip Wilson Steer (1860-1942), British, trained in Paris, returned to Britain in 1884.

Elizabeth Adela Forbes (1859–1912), Canadian, trained in London, New York and Munich, member of the Newlyn School, wife of Stanhope Alexander Forbes (1857–1947).

Sir John Lavery (1856–1941), Irish, one of the ‘Glasgow Boys’ who trained in Glasgow and Paris.

Jacques-Émile Blanche (1861–1942), French, self-taught, frequent visitor to London from 1884, resident 1905-11, entertained British artists in Dieppe.

Algernon Talmage (1871–1939), British, trained in London, member of St Ives School, war artist.

Edward Stott (1855–1918), British, trained in Manchester and Paris.

Paul Fordyce Maitland (1863–1909), British, trained in London.

Sir William Nicholson (1872–1949), British, trained in London and Paris.

Sir George Clausen (1852–1944), British, trained in London and Paris, Professor at Royal Academy Schools.

Henry Tonks (1862-1937), British, former surgeon, trained in London, Slade Professor of Fine Art.

Wynford Dewhurst (1864-1941), British, trained in Paris and with Monet, author of 1904 book on Impressionism.

Henry Herbert La Thangue (1859–1929), British, trained in London and Paris.

John Singer Sargent (1856–1925), American, trained in Paris, resident in London 1886-1907, and much of the time thereafter until his death.

Alice Fanner (1866-1930), British, trained at the Slade School.

Towards a history

Philip Wilson Steer dozing when Walter Sickert was visiting him in London in 1930, painted by Henry Tonks.