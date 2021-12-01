Impressionist painting in Britain: 0 Artists and contents

When I started this series three months ago, my aim was “to discover whether there was any coherent Impressionist movement in Britain, in the period from the death of Turner to the First World War.” I’ll let you be the judge of that. Here is all my evidence, each artist covered in the series, arranged in rough chronological order, as a table of contents of the whole series.
Introduction
James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903), American, based in London from 1858. Father of the movement.
James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903), Nocturne: Blue and Gold — Southampton Water (1872), oil on canvas, 50.5 x 76 cm, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL. Wikimedia Commons.
Walter Sickert (1860–1942), migrant to Britain as a child, trained at the Slade School, then as an assistant to Whistler.
Walter Richard Sickert (1860–1942), Café des Tribunaux, Dieppe (1890), oil on canvas, 67.6 x 50.6 cm, Musée des Beaux-Arts du Canada, Ottawa, Canada. Wikimedia Commons.
The New English Art Club, including Hercules Brabazon Brabazon (1821-1906) and Philip Wilson Steer.
Philip Wilson Steer (1860-1942), British, trained in Paris, returned to Britain in 1884.
Philip Wilson Steer (1860–1942), Southwold (c 1889), oil on canvas, 50.5 x 61 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased 1942), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/steer-southwold-n05374
Elizabeth Adela Forbes (1859–1912), Canadian, trained in London, New York and Munich, member of the Newlyn School, wife of Stanhope Alexander Forbes (1857–1947).
Elizabeth Adela Forbes (1859–1912), The Village Lane (date not known), oil on canvas, 45.5 x 30.5 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.
Sir John Lavery (1856–1941), Irish, one of the ‘Glasgow Boys’ who trained in Glasgow and Paris.
John Lavery (1856–1941), Title not known (date not known), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.
Jacques-Émile Blanche (1861–1942), French, self-taught, frequent visitor to London from 1884, resident 1905-11, entertained British artists in Dieppe.
Jacques-Émile Blanche (1861–1942), Crystal Palace, Sydenham, London (1907), oil on board, 50 x 63.1 cm, Museum of London, London. Wikimedia Commons.
Algernon Talmage (1871–1939), British, trained in London, member of St Ives School, war artist.
Algernon Talmage (1871–1939), Sunset (1918), oil on canvas, 27.5 x 35.4 cm, Canadian War Museum, Ottawa, Canada. Wikimedia Commons.
Edward Stott (1855–1918), British, trained in Manchester and Paris.
Edward Stott (1855–1918), The Old Gate (1896), oil on canvas, 81.6 x 97.6 cm, Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester, England. Wikimedia Commons.
Paul Fordyce Maitland (1863–1909), British, trained in London.
Paul Fordyce Maitland (1863–1909), The Gardens, Chelsea Embankment (c 1889), oil on wood, 28 x 26.5 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented anonymously in memory of Sir Terence Rattigan 1983), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/maitland-the-gardens-chelsea-embankment-t03625
Sir William Nicholson (1872–1949), British, trained in London and Paris.
Sir William Nicholson (1872–1949), Harbour in Snow, La Rochelle (1938), oil on canvas, 35.3 x 45.4 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by the Friends of the Tate Gallery 1983), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/nicholson-harbour-in-snow-la-rochelle-t03792
Sir George Clausen (1852–1944), British, trained in London and Paris, Professor at Royal Academy Schools.
Sir George Clausen (1852–1944), A Frosty March Morning (1904), oil on canvas, 63.5 x 76.2 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by C.N. Luxmoore 1929), London. Photographic Rights © Tate 2016, CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/clausen-a-frosty-march-morning-n04485
Henry Tonks (1862-1937), British, former surgeon, trained in London, Slade Professor of Fine Art.
Henry Tonks (1862-1937), Walking on Sand (c 1910), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.
Wynford Dewhurst (1864-1941), British, trained in Paris and with Monet, author of 1904 book on Impressionism.
Wynford Dewhurst (1864-1941), Apple-Blossom Time in Arc-la-Bataille (date not known), oil on canvas, 38.3 x 55.4 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.
Henry Herbert La Thangue (1859–1929), British, trained in London and Paris.
Henry Herbert La Thangue (1859–1929), An Autumn Morning (date not known), oil on canvas, dimensions and location not known. Wikimedia Commons.
John Singer Sargent (1856–1925), American, trained in Paris, resident in London 1886-1907, and much of the time thereafter until his death.
John Singer Sargent (1856–1925), Claude Monet Painting by the Edge of a Wood (c 1885), oil on canvas, 54 x 64.8 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by Miss Emily Sargent and Mrs Ormond through the Art Fund 1925), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2017), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/sargent-claude-monet-painting-by-the-edge-of-a-wood-n04103
Alice Fanner (1866-1930), British, trained at the Slade School.
Alice Maud Fanner (1866-1930), Hyde Park (c 1900), further details not known. Image by Leonard Bentley, via Wikimedia Commons.
Towards a history
Henry Tonks (1862-1937), Sodales – Mr Steer and Mr Sickert (1930), oil on canvas, 34.9 x 46 cm, The Tate Gallery (Bequeathed by Mrs Violet Ormond 1955), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/tonks-sodales-mr-steer-and-mr-sickert-t00040
Philip Wilson Steer dozing when Walter Sickert was visiting him in London in 1930, painted by Henry Tonks.
