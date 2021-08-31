Still Life History: 0 Contents

Anne Vallayer-Coster (1744–1818), A Still Life of Mackerel, Glassware, a Loaf of Bread and Lemons on a Table with a White Cloth (1787), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.
This gives an overview of the series of articles covering the history of still life painting. Articles are divided into sections covering the history, reasons for painting still lifes and special themes. Periods covered and lists of artists are given for each, together with a representative or important example painting from each period.
History:
1485-1614
Hans Memling, Jacopo de’ Barbari, Giuseppe Arcimboldo, Giovanni Ambrogio Figino, Caravaggio, Juan Sánchez Cotán, Fede Galizia, Clara Peeters, Ambrosius Bosschaert 1 Birth of a new genre
1623-1680
Pieter Claesz, Juan de Zurbarán, Pieter Boel, Willem Kalf, Pieter Claesz, Carstian Luyckx, Evert Collier, Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts, Rembrandt, Jan Weenix, Nicolaes de Vree 3 The Dutch Golden Age