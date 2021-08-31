Still Life History: 0 Contents

Anne Vallayer-Coster (1744–1818), A Still Life of Mackerel, Glassware, a Loaf of Bread and Lemons on a Table with a White Cloth (1787), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

This gives an overview of the series of articles covering the history of still life painting. Articles are divided into sections covering the history, reasons for painting still lifes and special themes. Periods covered and lists of artists are given for each, together with a representative or important example painting from each period.

History:

1485-1614

Hans Memling, Jacopo de’ Barbari, Giuseppe Arcimboldo, Giovanni Ambrogio Figino, Caravaggio, Juan Sánchez Cotán, Fede Galizia, Clara Peeters, Ambrosius Bosschaert

1 Birth of a new genre

1607-1620

Clara Peeters

2 Clara Peeters the pioneer

1623-1680

Pieter Claesz, Juan de Zurbarán, Pieter Boel, Willem Kalf, Pieter Claesz, Carstian Luyckx, Evert Collier, Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts, Rembrandt, Jan Weenix, Nicolaes de Vree

3 The Dutch Golden Age

1727-1804

Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin, Anne Vallayer-Coster, Jan van Os, Johann Amandus Winck

4 Rays, copper, and scythes in the 18th century

1862-1880

Henri Fantin-Latour, Gustave Courbet, Elihu Vedder, Frédéric Bazille, Antoine-Ferdinand Attendu, Gustave Caillebotte, Claude Monet

5 The rise of Impressionism

1867-1905

Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Alfred Sisley, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henry Lerolle

6 Impressionists

1867-1906

Paul Cézanne

7 Paul Cézanne

1884-1890

Vincent van Gogh

8 Vincent van Gogh

1886-1935

William Harnett, Odilon Redon, Paul Sérusier, Olga Boznańska, Nikolai Astrup, Pierre Bonnard

9 Into the twentieth century

1929-2014

Felix Esterl, Frances Hodgkins, Janet Fish (not illustrated), Ellen Altfest, Jeylina Ever, Tjalf Sparnaay

10 Modern times

Reasons:

William Merritt Chase

Why paint a still life? 1 Warming up

Henri Fantin-Latour

Why paint a still life? 2 Sales

Lovis Corinth, Charles Demuth

Why paint a still life? 3 Therapy

Themes in still life paintings:

A place at the table

Deceiving the eye

A is for apple

Eccentricities

Flowers

Fish