hoakley General, Life, Painting

Still Life History: Deceiving the eye

Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts (fl 1660–1683), Trompe l'oeil. The Reverse of a Framed Painting (1668-72), oil on canvas, 66.4 x 87 cm, Statens Museum for Kunst (Den Kongelige Malerisamling), Copenhagen, Denmark. Wikimedia Commons.

In a sense, all traditional still life paintings are intended to deceive the viewer’s eye, making this a genre of the trompe l’oeil. But the really deceptive go a good bit further than just looking real, after all we’re quite used to landscapes which appear highly realistic and detailed, but don’t see those as deceptive. What makes the difference between really realistic painting and a trompe l’oeil are the little devices used to create the illusion that this isn’t a painting at all.

vaneyckannuciationdiptych
Jan van Eyck (c 1390–1441), The Annunciation Diptych (c 1433-35), oil on panel, dimensions not known, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid, Spain. Wikimedia Commons.

From early in the Renaissance, painters realised that they could mimic three-dimensional artworks using a flat painted surface. Jan van Eyck’s The Annunciation Diptych (c 1433-35) probably started from the concept of a monochrome grisaille, and ended up as vividly 3D as any sculpture.

Jacopo de’ Barbari (c 1460/70-1516), Still-Life with Partridge and Iron Gloves (1504), oil on limewood, 52 x 42.5 cm, Alte Pinakothek, Maxvorstadt, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

This painting by Jacopo de’ Barbari is often claimed to have been the first still life. Still-Life with Partridge and Iron Gloves was painted in 1504, and the artist employs the idiosyncratic device of placing his signature on a piece of paper which appears to be attached to the painting, a skilful deception.

Juan Sánchez Cotán (1560–1627), Quince, Cabbage, Melon, and Cucumber (c 1600), oil on canvas, 69 x 85 cm, San Diego Museum of Art, San Diego, CA. Wikimedia Commons.

Spanish painter Juan Sánchez Cotán set his Quince, Cabbage, Melon, and Cucumber (c 1600) in a small alcove, with the quince and cabbage strung up to enjoy stark contrast against the black background. Without its frame, it could easily be mistaken for a recess in the wall.

fabritiusgoldfinch
Carel Fabritius (1622–1654), The Goldfinch (1654), oil on panel, 33.5 x 22.8 cm, Koninklijk Kabinet van Schilderijen Mauritshuis, The Hague, The Netherlands. Wikimedia Commons.

If a painter could feign a sculpture, other small wall-mounted objects were within reach. Carel Fabritius put The Goldfinch (1654) on someone’s wall; with a light frame on an off-white wall, it must have looked very realistic, and just the sort of thing you might see during the Dutch Golden Age.

gijsbrechtsboardpartitionletterrack
Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts (fl 1657–1683), Trompe l’oeil. Board Partition with Letter Rack and Music Book (1668), oil on canvas, 123.5 x 107 cm, Statens Museum for Kunst (Den Kongelige Malerisamling), Copenhagen, Denmark. Wikimedia Commons.

Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts was one of several Dutch artists who specialised in the production of trompe l’oeil still lifes. The wall-mounted letter-rack shown in his Board Partition with Letter Rack and Music Book (1668) became a popular and lasting theme which reappears later in this selection.

gijsbrechtscabinetinstudio
Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts (fl 1657–1683), Trompe l’oeil. A Cabinet in the Artist’s Studio (1670-71), oil on canvas, 132 x 199 cm, Statens Museum for Kunst (Den Kongelige Malerisamling), Copenhagen, Denmark. Wikimedia Commons.

Some of Gijsbrechts’ trompes l’oeil became quite elaborate too, such as his Cabinet in the Artist’s Studio (1670-71), which also uses a hanging curtain device, something used more generally in religious art.

gijsbrechtsreversepainting
Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts (fl 1660–1683), Trompe l’oeil. The Reverse of a Framed Painting (1668-72), oil on canvas, 66.4 x 87 cm, Statens Museum for Kunst (Den Kongelige Malerisamling), Copenhagen, Denmark. Wikimedia Commons.

This final example from Gijsbrechts’ work is worthy of the twentieth century: Trompe l’oeil. The Reverse of a Framed Painting from 1668-72. There’s little new in so-called modern art after all.

After the Dutch Golden Age, these small trompes l’oeil fell from favour. All the best deceptions then contained people, often crowds high on ceilings in much grander works. Then in the nineteenth century they returned for a variety of special purposes.

pealevenusrising
Raphaelle Peale (1774–1825), Venus Rising From the Sea – A Deception (c 1822), oil on canvas, 74 x 61.3 cm, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, MO. Wikimedia Commons.

The American artist Raphaelle Peale used his Venus Rising From the Sea – A Deception (c 1822) as a visual criticism of the smallminded attitude to the display of paintings of nudes at the time. Peale’s extra twist is that, rather than using a curtain, his nude is concealed by a handkerchief, with his signature carefully embroidered in one corner.

cezannestovestudio
Paul Cézanne (1839–1906), The Stove in the Studio (c 1865), oil on canvas, 41 x 30 cm, National Gallery, London. Wikimedia Commons.

Paul Cézanne had no intention to deceive with his roughly painted Stove in the Studio from about 1865, but includes the back of a canvas in what we might see as a reference to Gijsbrechts’ Trompe l’oeil. The Reverse of a Framed Painting. However, I’d be surprised if Cézanne had ever seen that earlier work.

delcasoescapingcriticism
Pere Borrell del Caso (1835-1910), Escaping Criticism (1874), oil on canvas, dimensions not known, Private collection (Bank of Spain, Madrid). Wikimedia Commons.

One of the most brilliant trompes l’oeil, which is sadly entirely figurative, is Pere Borrell del Caso’s Escaping Criticism (1874). This shows its single figure climbing through the false frame as if it were a hatch, allowing them to move from the flat constraints of the canvas back out into the 3D world of the viewer.

harnetthulingsrackpicture
William Harnett (1848–1892), Mr. Hulings’ Rack Picture (1888), oil on canvas, dimensions not known, Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH. Image by Daderot, via Wikimedia Commons.

In 1888, William Harnett’s Mr. Hulings’ Rack Picture refers back to Gijsbrechts’ letter racks of more than two centuries earlier. This was apparently one of a number of such paintings which were briefly popular in the late nineteenth century.

In the twentieth century, trompes l’oeil once again grew into grander illusions painted on large walls.

latzkechateauthallibrary
Rainer Maria Latzke (born 1950), Untitled fresco (1987), fresco in the library of Chateau Thal, Kettenis, Belgium. Image by Dreamworlds LLC, via Wikimedia Commons.

This wonderful fresco, in the library of Chateau Thal, Kettenis, in Belgium, was painted in 1987 by Rainer Maria Latzke, a modern specialist in trompes l’oeil.

haassovereignhotel
Richard John Haas (born 1936), Untitled mural (1989), mural on the Sovereign Hotel, Portland, OR. Image by Steve Morgan, via Wikimedia Commons.

With the advent of more durable paints and easier means of access, other artists have transformed the outside surfaces of whole buildings to similar effect. In 1989, Richard John Haas painted two huge murals on the side of the Sovereign Hotel, Portland, OR, to change its appearance. These false sculptures recall those early van Eyck grisailles.

The other trend in deceptive art has of course been the upward spiral of super-, hyper- and mega-realism which can prove powerfully deceptive.

sparnaaysandwichhamegg
Tjalf Sparnaay (1954-), Sandwich Ham-Egg (2014), oil on canvas, 95 x 150 cm, location not known. Courtesy of the artist http://www.tjalfsparnaay.nl/, via Wikimedia Commons.

Once again, I culminate with Tjalf Sparnaay’s Sandwich Ham-Egg (2014) as a most recent deception.