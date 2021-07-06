Painting within tent: Contents and indexes

Edward Lear (1812–1888), Kangchenjunga from Darjeeling (1879), oil on canvas, 119.7 x 182.9 cm, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, CT. Wikimedia Commons.

This series has looked at paintings of expeditions and exploratory journeys around the world. This article provides a table of contents linking to each article in the series, together with an alphabetical index of the countries and regions that are depicted.

Contents

Introduction

Articles are arranged in alphabetical order of the surname of the explorer-painter.

John James Audubon (1785–1851): Audubon’s birds 1, Audubon’s birds 2

John Auldjo (1805-1886): John Auldjo’s ascent of Mont Blanc

Thomas Baines (1820–1875): Thomas Baines, Artist and Storekeeper 1, Thomas Baines, Artist and Storekeeper 2

Ludwig Becker (1808-1861): In Desolation Camp with Ludwig Becker

François-Auguste Biard (1799–1882): Biard’s gripping tales

Albert Bierstadt (1830–1902): Albert Bierstadt in the Rockies 1, Albert Bierstadt in the Rockies 2

William Bradford (1823–1892): Icefast on the coast of Greenland

Jan Brandes (1743-1808): Jan Brandes in the East Indies

William John Burchell (1781-1863): William John Burchell’s long treks for plants

Frederic Edwin Church (1826-1900): Frederic Edwin Church in detail 1, Frederic Edwin Church in detail 2

William Hodges (1744–1797): William Hodges with Captain Cook

Frances Anne Hopkins (1838-1919): Frances Anne Hopkins in Hudson’s Bay

Edward Lear (1812–1888): Edward Lear in the Land of the Jumblies 1, Edward Lear in the Land of the Jumblies 2

Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied (1782-1867): The Prince in Brazil

Maria Sibylla Merian (1647–1717): Maria Sibylla Merian’s metamorphoses 1, Maria Sibylla Merian’s metamorphoses 2

Marianne North (1830-1890): Marianne North’s plants of the world 1, Marianne North’s plants of the world 2

John Linton Palmer (1824-1903): Naval surgeon and artist, John Linton Palmer

Sydney Parkinson (c 1745-1771): Sydney Parkinson’s posthumous masterpieces

Titian Ramsay Peale II (1799–1885): How Titian Ramsay Peale has been overlooked

Philipp Georg Friedrich von Reck (1710-1798): Philip Georg von Reck in Georgia

Nicholas Roerich (1874–1947): Nicholas Roerich in the Himalaya

John Turnbull Thomson (1821–1884): John Turnbull Thomson painted all he surveyed

Godfrey Thomas Vigne (1801-1863): Godfrey Vigne painting his way out of trouble

Edward Adrian Wilson (1872–1912): Penguins by Edward Adrian Wilson

List of countries and regions depicted

Albania Edward Lear, Edward Lear

Alps, European John Auldjo

Antarctica Edward Adrian Wilson

Australia Ludwig Becker, Sydney Parkinson, Marianne North, Thomas Baines

Bahamas Albert Bierstadt

Borneo Marianne North

Brazil Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied, François-Auguste Biard, William John Burchell, Marianne North

Canada John Linton Palmer, Frances Anne Hopkins

Central America John Linton Palmer

Chile John Linton Palmer

Easter Island (Rapanui) William Hodges

Ecuador Frederic Edwin Church, Frederic Edwin Church

Greece Edward Lear, Edward Lear

Greenland William Bradford

India Godfrey Vigne, Nicholas Roerich, Marianne North, Edward Lear, William Hodges

Indonesia Jan Brandes, Marianne North

Jamaica Marianne North

Labrador (Canada) William Bradford, Frederic Edwin Church

Lapland François-Auguste Biard

Malaysia & Singapore John Turnbull Thomson, Marianne North

New Zealand John Turnbull Thomson, Sydney Parkinson, Marianne North, William Hodges

Palestine (Israel and environs) Godfrey Vigne, Edward Lear, Frederic Edwin Church

Persia Godfrey Vigne

Russia Nicholas Roerich

Seychelles Marianne North

South Africa William John Burchell, Thomas Baines, Thomas Baines

Spitsbergen François-Auguste Biard

Sri Lanka Jan Brandes

Suriname Maria Sibylla Merian

Tahiti Sydney Parkinson, William Hodges

Tibet Nicholas Roerich

Turkey Godfrey Vigne

USA, California Marianne North, Albert Bierstadt

USA (various) John James Audubon, John James Audubon

USA, Georgia Philip Georg von Reck

USA, Hawai’i Titian Ramsay Peale

USA, Maine Frederic Edwin Church

USA, New Hampshire Albert Bierstadt

USA, Wyoming & Rockies Albert Bierstadt

Zambia, Zimbabwe Thomas Baines, Thomas Baines