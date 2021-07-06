Painting within tent: Contents and indexes

This series has looked at paintings of expeditions and exploratory journeys around the world. This article provides a table of contents linking to each article in the series, together with an alphabetical index of the countries and regions that are depicted.
Contents
Articles are arranged in alphabetical order of the surname of the explorer-painter.
John James Audubon (1785–1851): Audubon’s birds 1, Audubon’s birds 2
John Auldjo (1805-1886): John Auldjo’s ascent of Mont Blanc
Thomas Baines (1820–1875): Thomas Baines, Artist and Storekeeper 1, Thomas Baines, Artist and Storekeeper 2
Ludwig Becker (1808-1861): In Desolation Camp with Ludwig Becker
François-Auguste Biard (1799–1882): Biard’s gripping tales
Albert Bierstadt (1830–1902): Albert Bierstadt in the Rockies 1, Albert Bierstadt in the Rockies 2
William Bradford (1823–1892): Icefast on the coast of Greenland
Jan Brandes (1743-1808): Jan Brandes in the East Indies
William John Burchell (1781-1863): William John Burchell’s long treks for plants
Frederic Edwin Church (1826-1900): Frederic Edwin Church in detail 1, Frederic Edwin Church in detail 2
William Hodges (1744–1797): William Hodges with Captain Cook
Frances Anne Hopkins (1838-1919): Frances Anne Hopkins in Hudson’s Bay
Edward Lear (1812–1888): Edward Lear in the Land of the Jumblies 1, Edward Lear in the Land of the Jumblies 2
Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied (1782-1867): The Prince in Brazil
Maria Sibylla Merian (1647–1717): Maria Sibylla Merian’s metamorphoses 1, Maria Sibylla Merian’s metamorphoses 2
Marianne North (1830-1890): Marianne North’s plants of the world 1, Marianne North’s plants of the world 2
John Linton Palmer (1824-1903): Naval surgeon and artist, John Linton Palmer
Sydney Parkinson (c 1745-1771): Sydney Parkinson’s posthumous masterpieces
Titian Ramsay Peale II (1799–1885): How Titian Ramsay Peale has been overlooked
Philipp Georg Friedrich von Reck (1710-1798): Philip Georg von Reck in Georgia
Nicholas Roerich (1874–1947): Nicholas Roerich in the Himalaya
John Turnbull Thomson (1821–1884): John Turnbull Thomson painted all he surveyed
Godfrey Thomas Vigne (1801-1863): Godfrey Vigne painting his way out of trouble
Edward Adrian Wilson (1872–1912): Penguins by Edward Adrian Wilson
List of countries and regions depicted
Albania Edward Lear, Edward Lear
Alps, European John Auldjo
Antarctica Edward Adrian Wilson
Australia Ludwig Becker, Sydney Parkinson, Marianne North, Thomas Baines
Bahamas Albert Bierstadt
Borneo Marianne North
Brazil Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied, François-Auguste Biard, William John Burchell, Marianne North
Canada John Linton Palmer, Frances Anne Hopkins
Central America John Linton Palmer
Chile John Linton Palmer
Easter Island (Rapanui) William Hodges
Ecuador Frederic Edwin Church, Frederic Edwin Church
Greece Edward Lear, Edward Lear
Greenland William Bradford
India Godfrey Vigne, Nicholas Roerich, Marianne North, Edward Lear, William Hodges
Indonesia Jan Brandes, Marianne North
Jamaica Marianne North
Labrador (Canada) William Bradford, Frederic Edwin Church
Lapland François-Auguste Biard
Malaysia & Singapore John Turnbull Thomson, Marianne North
New Zealand John Turnbull Thomson, Sydney Parkinson, Marianne North, William Hodges
Palestine (Israel and environs) Godfrey Vigne, Edward Lear, Frederic Edwin Church
Persia Godfrey Vigne
Russia Nicholas Roerich
Seychelles Marianne North
South Africa William John Burchell, Thomas Baines, Thomas Baines
Spitsbergen François-Auguste Biard
Sri Lanka Jan Brandes
Suriname Maria Sibylla Merian
Tahiti Sydney Parkinson, William Hodges
Tibet Nicholas Roerich
Turkey Godfrey Vigne
USA, California Marianne North, Albert Bierstadt
USA (various) John James Audubon, John James Audubon
USA, Georgia Philip Georg von Reck
USA, Hawai’i Titian Ramsay Peale
USA, Maine Frederic Edwin Church
USA, New Hampshire Albert Bierstadt
USA, Wyoming & Rockies Albert Bierstadt
Zambia, Zimbabwe Thomas Baines, Thomas Baines