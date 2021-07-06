hoakley General, Life, Painting

Painting within tent: Contents and indexes

Edward Lear (1812–1888), Kangchenjunga from Darjeeling (1879), oil on canvas, 119.7 x 182.9 cm, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, CT. Wikimedia Commons.

This series has looked at paintings of expeditions and exploratory journeys around the world. This article provides a table of contents linking to each article in the series, together with an alphabetical index of the countries and regions that are depicted.

Contents

Introduction

Articles are arranged in alphabetical order of the surname of the explorer-painter.

John James Audubon (1785–1851): Audubon’s birds 1, Audubon’s birds 2

John Auldjo (1805-1886): John Auldjo’s ascent of Mont Blanc

Thomas Baines (1820–1875): Thomas Baines, Artist and Storekeeper 1, Thomas Baines, Artist and Storekeeper 2

beckerbordermud
Ludwig Becker (1808-1861), Border of the Mud-Desert near Desolation Camp (1861), media and dimensions not known, State Library Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. Wikimedia Commons.

Ludwig Becker (1808-1861): In Desolation Camp with Ludwig Becker

François-Auguste Biard (1799–1882): Biard’s gripping tales

Albert Bierstadt (1830–1902): Albert Bierstadt in the Rockies 1, Albert Bierstadt in the Rockies 2

bradfordarcticsunset
William Bradford (1823–1892), Arctic Sunset (1874), oil on canvas, dimensions not known, Museum of Art, Rhode Island School of Design, Providence, RI. Wikimedia Commons.

William Bradford (1823–1892): Icefast on the coast of Greenland

Jan Brandes (1743-1808): Jan Brandes in the East Indies

William John Burchell (1781-1863): William John Burchell’s long treks for plants

churcheaglelake
Frederic Edwin Church (1826–1900), Eagle Lake Viewed from Cadillac Mountain, Mount Desert Island, Maine (1850–60), oil and graphite on paperboard, 29.4 x 44.5 cm, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, New York, NY. Wikimedia Commons.

Frederic Edwin Church (1826-1900): Frederic Edwin Church in detail 1, Frederic Edwin Church in detail 2

hodgeseasterisland
William Hodges (1744–1797), A View of the Monuments of Easter Island, Rapanui (1795), oil on panel, dimensions not known, National Maritime Museum, London. Wikimedia Commons.

William Hodges (1744–1797): William Hodges with Captain Cook

hopkinsshootingrapids
Frances Anne Hopkins (1838–1919), Shooting the Rapids (Quebec) (1879), oil on canvas, further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Frances Anne Hopkins (1838-1919): Frances Anne Hopkins in Hudson’s Bay

learzagorigreece
Edward Lear (1812–1888), Zagori, Greece (1860), oil on canvas, 39.4 x 25.4 cm, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, CT. Wikimedia Commons.

Edward Lear (1812–1888): Edward Lear in the Land of the Jumblies 1, Edward Lear in the Land of the Jumblies 2

Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied (1782-1867): The Prince in Brazil

Maria Sibylla Merian (1647–1717): Maria Sibylla Merian’s metamorphoses 1, Maria Sibylla Merian’s metamorphoses 2

Marianne North (1830-1890): Marianne North’s plants of the world 1, Marianne North’s plants of the world 2

John Linton Palmer (1824-1903): Naval surgeon and artist, John Linton Palmer

parkinsonmaorichief
Sydney Parkinson (1745-1771), Māori Man (1769), hand-coloured engraving by Thomas Chambers, in ‘A Voyage to the South Seas’ (1773), Alexander Turnbull Library, Christchurch, New Zealand. Wikimedia Commons.

Sydney Parkinson (c 1745-1771): Sydney Parkinson’s posthumous masterpieces

Titian Ramsay Peale II (1799–1885): How Titian Ramsay Peale has been overlooked

Philipp Georg Friedrich von Reck (1710-1798): Philip Georg von Reck in Georgia

Nicholas Roerich (1874–1947), Kanchenjunga (1944), tempera on canvas, 91.4 x 152 cm, Roerich Museum, Moscow, Russia. Wikimedia Commons.

Nicholas Roerich (1874–1947): Nicholas Roerich in the Himalaya

John Turnbull Thomson (1821–1884): John Turnbull Thomson painted all he surveyed

Godfrey Thomas Vigne (1801-1863): Godfrey Vigne painting his way out of trouble

wilsonemperorpenguinscapecrozier
Edward Adrian Wilson (1872–1912), Two Emperor Penguins, both carrying chicks (Cape Crozier rookery) (13 September 1903), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Edward Adrian Wilson (1872–1912): Penguins by Edward Adrian Wilson

List of countries and regions depicted

Albania Edward Lear, Edward Lear
Alps, European John Auldjo
Antarctica Edward Adrian Wilson
Australia Ludwig Becker, Sydney Parkinson, Marianne North, Thomas Baines
Bahamas Albert Bierstadt
Borneo Marianne North
Brazil Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied, François-Auguste Biard, William John Burchell, Marianne North
Canada John Linton Palmer, Frances Anne Hopkins
Central America John Linton Palmer
Chile John Linton Palmer
Easter Island (Rapanui) William Hodges
Ecuador Frederic Edwin Church, Frederic Edwin Church
Greece Edward Lear, Edward Lear
Greenland William Bradford
India Godfrey Vigne, Nicholas Roerich, Marianne North, Edward Lear, William Hodges
Indonesia Jan Brandes, Marianne North
Jamaica Marianne North
Labrador (Canada) William Bradford, Frederic Edwin Church
Lapland François-Auguste Biard
Malaysia & Singapore John Turnbull Thomson, Marianne North
New Zealand John Turnbull Thomson, Sydney Parkinson, Marianne North, William Hodges
Palestine (Israel and environs) Godfrey Vigne, Edward Lear, Frederic Edwin Church
Persia Godfrey Vigne
Russia Nicholas Roerich
Seychelles Marianne North
South Africa William John Burchell, Thomas Baines, Thomas Baines
Spitsbergen François-Auguste Biard
Sri Lanka Jan Brandes
Suriname Maria Sibylla Merian
Tahiti Sydney Parkinson, William Hodges
Tibet Nicholas Roerich
Turkey Godfrey Vigne
USA, California Marianne North, Albert Bierstadt
USA (various) John James Audubon, John James Audubon
USA, Georgia Philip Georg von Reck
USA, Hawai’i Titian Ramsay Peale
USA, Maine Frederic Edwin Church
USA, New Hampshire Albert Bierstadt
USA, Wyoming & Rockies Albert Bierstadt
Zambia, Zimbabwe Thomas Baines, Thomas Baines