Mints 1.5 reports recent boots and solves normalization

This version of Mints adds two significant new features, both at the request of users.

The first is a new button in its main window, Boot. Click on that, and wait a minute or two, and Mints will report the start time of each startup/boot over the last 24 hours, also giving the UUID for that boot.

This is most valuable when you know that a Mac has restarted, but don’t know exactly when. Although there are a couple of methods for working out the time of the last boot, I don’t know of any other tool which not only lists the exact time (to the millisecond) of each startup, but also gives the UUID of that boot. Because Mints has to search the whole of your Mac’s last 24 hours of logs to determine this, it may take a while to report back, but it’s well worth the wait.

The second should be a help to anyone who has to handle text which undergoes Unicode normalization, which specifically includes path and file names in macOS. This is a simplified version of the more extensive features in my free app Apfelstrudel, and is accessed through its command in the Data… command in the Window menu.

Paste or type in the text you want to check and press either Tab or Return. Mints then reports whether the text conforms to normalization Form C or D, or both. It also gives normalized versions of the text, in both text and UTF-8 encoding. You can use this both to check whether either form of normalization will change that text, and to perform either of the normalization forms manually.

In addition to those major changes, I’ve improved the following:

the Support Page item in the Help menu links to Mints’ new dedicated Product Page;

I've gently reworked window handling for Spotlight search testing, in the hope this might address a reported problem;

wherever appopriate, Mints now assigns QoS to tasks, to work better with M1 Macs in particular.

Mints version 1.5 is now available from here: mints15

from Downloads above, from its Product Page, and through its auto-update mechanism.

Enjoy!