Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 100

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s special centenary edition of Mac Riddles. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Undo undo with a capital Z.

Click for a solution redo Undo undo (what redo does) with a capital Z (the shortcut for it).

2: A 1912 studio with what sounds like grain in public transport has been on Macs since 1998.

Click for a solution USB A 1912 studio (Universal Studios was founded that year) with what sounds like grain (cereal/serial) in public transport (bus) has been on Macs since 1998 (when USB was introduced).

3: A mass you may want to bar with a series of links to a distributed ledger for virtual riches. What am I?

Click for a solution blockchain A mass (block) you may want to bar (block) with a series of links (chain) to a distributed ledger for virtual riches (what a blockchain is). What am I?

4: Almost a utility, I illuminate various schools of thought rather than a unified log. What am I?

Click for a solution The Eclectic Light Company blog Almost a utility (Electric Light Company), I illuminate (light) various schools of thought (eclectic) rather than a unified log (blog). What am I?

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.