Apple has pushed updates to XProtect and MRT

Apple has pushed two updates today, to the data files used by XProtect, bringing its version number to 2133 dated 19 October 2020, and to its malware removal tool MRT, bringing it to version 1.68, also dated 19 October 2020.

Apple doesn’t release information about what these updates add or change, and now obfuscates the identities of malware detected by XProtect using internal code names.

Changes found in the XProtect Yara definitions include the addition of a detection signature for MACOS.1f26189, and modifications to those for MACOS.8f20223, MACOS.1c119be, MACOS.8032420 and MACOS.e79dc35.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina and Big Sur, available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

