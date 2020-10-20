Precize version 1.11 can now help identify sparse files

Precize version 1.11 adds one new feature, as it now displays the storage occupied by the data fork of files, together with its six other estimates of size for them. The purpose behind this is to make it easy for you to identify files which are APFS ‘sparse files’, which I’ll be discussing in another article coming very shortly. It runs natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs,and on all versions of macOS from El Capitan to Big Sur.

