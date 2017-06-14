Silent Sierra night: security settings files in macOS Sierra (version 2)

In amongst the tens or hundreds of thousands of files which together make macOS Sierra work, there are security and other settings files which Apple normally updates silently. These are almost completely undocumented, but can sometimes cause problems, by disabling an old version of Flash, Java, or Silverlight, or even breaking your network connection. Here’s a quick roundup of those which you are most likely to come across.

Core Suggestions Configuration Data

Latest version: 1.0 508.24.

These are support data for /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CoreSuggestions.framework, to be used in various travel features.

CoreLSKD Configuration Data

Latest version: 7.15.1.

These are support data for /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CoreLSKD.framework and go into /usr/share/kdrl.bundle for internal use.

Gatekeeper Configuration Data

Latest version: 112, 3 June 2017.

This is an SQLite database which is placed in /private/var/db/gkopaque.bundle/Contents/Resources/gkopaque.db to provide blacklists and whitelists for Gatekeeper’s security system, which checks the code signatures of apps.

Gatekeeper Disk Image Configuration Data

Latest version: 7.2.

This is new for macOS Sierra, and provides data for checking signed disk images, which is kept in /private/var/db/gke.bundle/Contents/Resources/gke.auth

Incompatible Kernel Extension Configuration Data

Latest version: 12.5.0, 18 December 2016.

This is a list of kernel extensions (KEXTs) which will be excluded at startup, and is stored in /System/Library/Extensions/AppleKextExcludeList.kext.

There have been some glitches in this: version 3.28.1 of 26 February 2016 was a dud, and was replaced by 3.28.2 on 28 February 2016, because it excluded a key Ethernet driver for some recent models.

MRT Configuration Data

Latest version: 1.18, 7 June 2017.

These are the settings for Apple’s Malware Removal Tool /System/Library/CoreServices/MRT.app and go into that app, so that it can remove any malware which OS X detects.

XProtectPlistConfigData

Latest version: 1.0 2092 (but incorrectly given as 2091), 7 June 2017.

These are the whitelists and blacklists used by XProtect, as detailed here. They go into /System/Library/CoreServices/XProtect.bundle/Contents/Resources/XProtect.meta.plist and

/System/Library/CoreServices/XProtect.bundle/Contents/Resources/XProtect.plist.

Chinese Word List Update

Latest version: 5.26, 14 June 2017.

This is, of course, not security related, and only of relevance when using Chinese language support on your Mac.

OSX1012IncompatibleAppList

Latest version: 1037.11, 10 December 2016.

These settings are placed in /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/SystemMigration.framework and /System/Library/Sandbox/Compatibility.bundle, for use by Migration Manager.

Details last updated 14 June 2017.