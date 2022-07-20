Sheer Delight: 0 Contents

This is a table of contents for the series
Sheer Delight, looking at the depiction of clothing, fabrics and textiles in paintings. For those discussing the work of specific painters, a list of those featured in that article is given.
Introduction
Goya’s clothed and nude majas, and a brief historical survey of the depiction of clothing and textiles.
James Tissot (1836–1902), Portrait of Mrs Catherine Smith Gill and Two of her Children (detail) (1877), oil on canvas, 152.5 x 101.5 cm, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, England. Wikimedia Commons.
Introduction to fabrics in paintings
Classical folds in loose-fitting garments, to Leonardo da Vinci, 1475.
Botticelli
Cimabué
Leonardo da Vinci
Duccio
Giotto
Gozzoli
Masaccio
Masaccio (1401–1428), The Tribute Money (1425-8), fresco, 247 x 597 cm, Brancacci Chapel, Florence. Wikimedia Commons.
1 Classical folds
The depiction of surface textures of fabrics using oil paint, to Leonardo da Vinci, 1506.
Antonello
Bellini
Leonardo da Vinci
Giorgione
van der Weyden
van Eyck
Jan van Eyck (1390-1441), The Madonna of Chancellor Rolin (detail) (c 1435) oil on panel, 66 x 62 cm. Musée du Louvre, Paris (WikiArt).
2 Texture in oils
Details in clothing and fabrics in the paintings of Raphael, and the more painterly approach of Veronese.
Bassano
Raphael
Veronese
Raphael (Rafael Sanzio de Urbino) (1483–1520), Portrait of Pope Julius II (detail) (1511), oil on poplar wood, 108.7 x 81 cm, National Gallery, London. Wikimedia Commons.
3 Raphael and Veronese
Billowing and swirling fabrics as a sign of motion.
De Morgan
Fragonard
Fuseli
Gandolfi
Palomino
Poussin
Reni
Tintoretto
Titian
Guido Reni (1575–1642), Hippomenes and Atalanta (1618—19), oil on canvas, 206 x 297 cm, Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid, Spain. Wikimedia Commons.
4 Gone with the wind
The painterly approach giving the impression of fabric properties.
Rembrandt
Rubens
Veronese
Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-69), Belshazzar’s Feast (detail) (c 1635-8), oil on canvas, 167.6 x 209.2 cm, The National Gallery, London. Courtesy of the National Gallery, via Wikimedia Commons.
5 Fooling the brain
Clothing in eighteenth century portraits.
Carriera
de Troy
Fragonard
Gainsborough
Kauffmann
Le Brun
Reynolds
Watteau
Thomas Gainsborough (1727–1788), Ann Ford (later Mrs. Philip Thicknesse) (detail) (1760), oil on canvas, 134.9 x 197.2 cm, Cincinnati Art Museum, Cincinnati, OH. Wikimedia Commons.
6 Flesh and fashion
Uniformity in Neoclassicism, and the painterliness of Romanticism.
Courbet
David
Delacroix
Ingres
Eugène Delacroix (1798–1863), Angelica and the Wounded Medoro (detail) (c 1860), oil on canvas, 81 × 65.1 cm, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney. Wikimedia Commons.
7 Uniformity and dissolution
Realist and Naturalist precision, from Murillo to Bastien-Lepage.
Bastien-Lepage
Breton
Buland
Josephson
Krohg
Lhermitte
Millet
Murillo
Pelez
Ernst Josephson (1851–1906), Spanish Blacksmiths (1882), oil on canvas, 128.5 x 107 cm, Nasjonalgalleriet, Oslo, Norway. Wikimedia Commons.
8 Rags and tatters
Impressionism.
Bouguereau
Degas
Manet
Monet
Renoir
Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919), Tilla Durieux (Ottilie Godeffroy, 1880–1971) (1914), oil on canvas, 92.1 x 73.7 cm, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY. Wikimedia Commons.
9 Into thin air
John Singer Sargent.
John Singer Sargent (1856–1925), Arab Woman (1905-06), watercolour and gouache on off-white wove paper, 45.7 x 30.5 cm, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, NY. Wikimedia Commons.
10 Beyond reality with John Singer Sargent
Joaquín Sorolla
Anders Zorn
Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida (1863–1923), Strolling along the Seashore (1909), oil on canvas, dimensions not known, Museo Sorolla, Madrid, Spain. Wikimedia Commons.
11 Sorolla and Zorn
Spanish regionalism or
Costumbrism, and the height of fashion in Paris at the end of the nineteenth century.
Clairin
Fortuny
Goya
Pradilla
Georges Jules Victor Clairin (1843–1919), An Ouled-Naïl Tribal Dancer (1895), further details not known. Wikimedia Commons.
12 Costumbrism to Frou-frou
A summary history from 1280 to 1914.
Jean-Eugène Buland (1852–1926), Alms of a Beggar (1880), oil on canvas, 117 × 89 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.
13 A short history of clothes and fabrics in paintings
