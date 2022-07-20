Apple has just released Monterey 12.5 update, Big Sur 11.6.8 and Catalina SU 2022-005

macOS Monterey version 12.5 is now available, together with security updates to Big Sur 11.6.8 and Catalina Security Update 2022-005.

According to Apple’s release notes, the TV app has a new option to restart live sports games in progress, with pause, rewind and fast-forward. This also fixes an issue in Safari where tabs could revert to previous pages.

There are about 50 security fixes for Monterey, detailed in this article. These include three in the kernel. Big Sur security release notes are here, and those for Catalina are here.

The update for Apple silicon Macs is just over 3 GB in size, which suggests plenty more has been fixed. This is thought to include the Finder’s memory leak in its Find feature. I will check that and report later in separate details of what has changed with this update.

I’ll post further details as they emerge.