Apple has released an update to XProtect, and to Big Sur 11.6.7

Apple has apparently released two updates this evening.

That to bring XProtect to version 2160 is currently being pushed, downloads, and then results in an error when softwareupdate tries to install it. If I can get it to work later, I’ll post more information about that update.

Big Sur users should apparently be offered an update to take that to version 11.6.7, which fixes a bug in Mail. This is very unusual, and I’d be grateful for further details from those who install that update.

More news as I get it.

Thanks to 2J for letting me know about 11.6.7.