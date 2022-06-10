Updates for Ventura and M2 Macs: SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist

If you’ve installed the first developer beta of macOS Ventura, you may have noticed some issues with existing versions of my free utilities SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist. Similarly, when you start using your new M2 MacBook Air or Pro, you might notice that SilentKnight didn’t recognise it. For those of us who live at the leading edge, I’ve updated these three apps.

Although these new versions shouldn’t change anything for those still using release versions of macOS, Intel or M1 Macs, they have been built with the latest version of Xcode, and are recommended for all users.

SilentKnight version 1.20 now recognises the correct version of the KEXT exclude list for Ventura, and should identify the two new M2 models when they start shipping. This updated version is available from here: silentknight120

LockRattler version 4.34 should correctly identify the last installation or update to Ventura, and is available from here: lockrattler434

SystHist version 1.16 should also correctly identify Ventura’s installations and updates, and is available from here: systhist116

All three are also available from Downloads above, from their Product Page, and via their auto-update mechanism.

I’m also starting to work through my other free software, checking it for compatibility and looking for any glitches. Should you come across any with Ventura or an M2 Mac, in particular, please don’t hesitate to let me know, for example by adding a comment below. Thank you.