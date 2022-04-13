hoakley General, Life, Painting

Painting Everyday London: 0 Contents and Index

Walter Richard Sickert (1860–1942), Tipperary (1914), oil on canvas, 50.8 x 40.6 cm, The Tate Gallery (Bequeathed by Lady Henry Cavendish-Bentinck 1940), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/sickert-tipperary-n05092

This series looks at paintings made by members of the Camden Town Group. Although largely forgotten today, they played an important role in the transition of British art from the nineteenth century to Post-Impressionism and more recent movements and styles. Their legacy lives on in the London Group.

This article provides a systematic table of contents, and an index of the dominant themes in the paintings covered in articles in this series.

Introduction

Camden Town Group

Ennui c.1914 by Walter Richard Sickert 1860-1942
Walter Richard Sickert (1860–1942), Ennui (c 1914), oil on canvas, 152.4 x 112.4 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by the Contemporary Art Society 1924), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/sickert-ennui-n03846

In 1911, not content with his existing Fitzroy Street Group of artists, Walter Sickert formed the Camden Town Group, consisting of exactly sixteen elected male painters; they decided to exclude women, although several became close associates.

The members of the group, with links to articles about them, were:

  • Walter John Bayes (1869–1956), paintings still ©
  • Robert Bevan (1865–1925), co-founder, part 1, part 2
  • Malcolm Drummond (1880–1945)
  • Harold Gilman (1876–1919), co-founder
  • Charles Ginner (1878–1952), co-founder, paintings still ©
  • Spencer Gore (1878–1914), co-founder and President, part 1, part 2
  • James Dickson Innes (1887-1914)
  • Augustus John (1878–1961), paintings still ©
  • Henry Lamb (1883-1960), paintings still ©
  • Wyndham Lewis (1882-1957), paintings still ©
  • Maxwell Gordon Lightfoot (1886–1911), replaced by Duncan Grant (1885-1978), paintings still ©
  • James Bolivar Manson (1879–1945), Secretary
  • Lucien Pissarro (1863–1944), son of Camille Pissarro
  • William Ratcliffe (1870–1955), paintings still ©
  • Walter Sickert (1860–1942), co-founder, part 1, part 2
  • John Doman Turner (1871-1938), no accessible paintings.

There were also some close associates, of whom the following also have articles about them:

Girl with Palmettes c.1914 by Malcolm Drummond 1880-1945
Malcolm Drummond (1880–1945), Girl with Palmettes (c 1914), oil on canvas, 49.8 x 40.3 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased 1966), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/drummond-girl-with-palmettes-t00893

The group met every Saturday afternoon in rooms on the first floor of Sickert’s studio at 19 Fitzroy Street, Camden Town, in north London, and held three annual exhibitions. After their first exhibition, Maxwell Gordon Lightfoot destroyed all the paintings in his possession and committed suicide, and Duncan Grant took his place in the group.

In 1913, the Camden Town Group merged with the Fitzroy Street Group and Vorticists to form the London Group, which continues to operate with artist leadership, and an annual open exhibition. The following year, the Great War started in Europe.

Horse Sale at the Barbican 1912 by Robert Bevan 1865-1925
Robert Bevan (1865–1925), Horse Sale at the Barbican (1912), oil on canvas, 78.7 x 121.9 cm, The Tate Gallery (Presented by the Trustees of the Chantrey Bequest 1934), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/bevan-horse-sale-at-the-barbican-n04750

Index of themes illustrated for each artist in this series:

goreicknieldway
Spencer Gore (1878–1914), The Icknield Way (1912), oil on canvas, 83.9 x 96.6 cm, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia. Wikimedia Commons.