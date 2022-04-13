Painting Everyday London: 0 Contents and Index

Walter Richard Sickert (1860–1942), Tipperary (1914), oil on canvas, 50.8 x 40.6 cm, The Tate Gallery (Bequeathed by Lady Henry Cavendish-Bentinck 1940), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/sickert-tipperary-n05092

This series looks at paintings made by members of the Camden Town Group. Although largely forgotten today, they played an important role in the transition of British art from the nineteenth century to Post-Impressionism and more recent movements and styles. Their legacy lives on in the London Group.

This article provides a systematic table of contents, and an index of the dominant themes in the paintings covered in articles in this series.

Introduction

Camden Town Group

In 1911, not content with his existing Fitzroy Street Group of artists, Walter Sickert formed the Camden Town Group, consisting of exactly sixteen elected male painters; they decided to exclude women, although several became close associates.

The members of the group, with links to articles about them, were:

There were also some close associates, of whom the following also have articles about them:

The group met every Saturday afternoon in rooms on the first floor of Sickert’s studio at 19 Fitzroy Street, Camden Town, in north London, and held three annual exhibitions. After their first exhibition, Maxwell Gordon Lightfoot destroyed all the paintings in his possession and committed suicide, and Duncan Grant took his place in the group.

In 1913, the Camden Town Group merged with the Fitzroy Street Group and Vorticists to form the London Group, which continues to operate with artist leadership, and an annual open exhibition. The following year, the Great War started in Europe.

Index of themes illustrated for each artist in this series: