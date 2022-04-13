Painting Everyday London: 0 Contents and Index

This series looks at paintings made by members of the Camden Town Group. Although largely forgotten today, they played an important role in the transition of British art from the nineteenth century to Post-Impressionism and more recent movements and styles. Their legacy lives on in the London Group.
This article provides a systematic table of contents, and an index of the dominant themes in the paintings covered in articles in this series.
In 1911, not content with his existing Fitzroy Street Group of artists, Walter Sickert formed the Camden Town Group, consisting of exactly sixteen elected male painters; they decided to exclude women, although several became close associates.
The members of the group, with links to articles about them, were:
- Walter John Bayes (1869–1956), paintings still ©
- Robert Bevan (1865–1925), co-founder, part 1, part 2
- Malcolm Drummond (1880–1945)
- Harold Gilman (1876–1919), co-founder
- Charles Ginner (1878–1952), co-founder, paintings still ©
- Spencer Gore (1878–1914), co-founder and President, part 1, part 2
- James Dickson Innes (1887-1914)
- Augustus John (1878–1961), paintings still ©
- Henry Lamb (1883-1960), paintings still ©
- Wyndham Lewis (1882-1957), paintings still ©
- Maxwell Gordon Lightfoot (1886–1911), replaced by Duncan Grant (1885-1978), paintings still ©
- James Bolivar Manson (1879–1945), Secretary
- Lucien Pissarro (1863–1944), son of Camille Pissarro
- William Ratcliffe (1870–1955), paintings still ©
- Walter Sickert (1860–1942), co-founder, part 1, part 2
- John Doman Turner (1871-1938), no accessible paintings.
There were also some close associates, of whom the following also have articles about them:
- Douglas Fox Pitt (1864–1922)
- Walter Taylor (1860–1943)
The group met every Saturday afternoon in rooms on the first floor of Sickert’s studio at 19 Fitzroy Street, Camden Town, in north London, and held three annual exhibitions. After their first exhibition, Maxwell Gordon Lightfoot destroyed all the paintings in his possession and committed suicide, and Duncan Grant took his place in the group.
In 1913, the Camden Town Group merged with the Fitzroy Street Group and Vorticists to form the London Group, which continues to operate with artist leadership, and an annual open exhibition. The following year, the Great War started in Europe.
Index of themes illustrated for each artist in this series:
- London views: Bevan (1), Bevan (2), Drummond, Gore (1), Gore (2), Sickert (1), Sickert (2), Taylor
- General landscapes: Bevan (1), Bevan (2), Drummond, Gilman, Gore (1), Gore (2), Innes, Pissarro, Sickert (2)
- Music halls, performers, entertainment: Drummond, Gore (1), Pitt, Sickert (1), Sickert (2)
- Domestic/interior scenes: Drummond, Gilman, Gore (2), Lightfoot, Pitt, Sickert (1), Sickert (2)
- Portraits: Drummond, Gilman, Gore (1), Manson
- Floral still lifes: Manson