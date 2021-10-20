Francisco Goya: 0 Contents

Francisco Goya (1746–1828), Friar Pedro Shoots El Maragato as His Horse Runs Off (Friar Pedro 5) (c 1806), oil on panel, 29.2 x 38.5 cm, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL. Wikimedia Commons.

This article lists the contents of this series, including the title of each of Goya’s paintings covered in each article.

Background

Spanish painting in the late eighteenth century: before David

Spanish painting in the late eighteenth century: after David

Overview

18 A life in paintings

Goya

1 Zaragoza and Rome (1746-1772)

Consecration of Aloysius Gonzaga as Patron Saint of Youth (c 1763)

San Cristóbal (Saint Christopher) (1767)

Apparition of the Virgin of the Pillar to Santiago and his disciples (Apparition of the Virgin of the Pillar to Saint James) (1768)

Sacrifice to Pan (1771)

The Dream of Saint Joseph (c 1772)

Angel’s Head (1771-72)

Adoration of the Name of God (study) (1771-72)

Adoration of the Name of God (‘La gloria’) (1772)

2 Royal cartoons (1773-1775)

The Betrothal of the Virgin (Life of the Virgin cycle) (1774)

Lot and his Daughters (c 1774)

Saint Barbara (c 1775)

Dogs and Hunting Gear (May 1775)

Hunting with a Decoy (May 1775)

The Quail Shoot (October 1775)

The Angler (1775)

Self-portrait (1771-75 or 1783)

3 Enter the Maja (1776-1779)

La riña en el Mesón del Gallo (Fight at the Cock Inn) (1777)

The Picnic (October 1776)

A Walk in Andalusia (August 1777)

The Parasol (August 1777)

The Kite (January 1778)

Boys Inflating a Balloon (January 1778)

The Blind Guitarist (April 1778)

The Picnic (c 1776-78)

The Crockery Vendor (January 1779)

4 Family life (1780-1784)

The Queen of Martyrs (detail) (1780-81)

San Bernardino of Siena Preaching before Alfonso V of Aragon (1782-83)

María Teresa de Borbón y Vallabriga, later Condesa de Chinchón (1783)

Francesco Sabatini (c 1783)

The Family of the Infante Don Luis (1783)

With Pain Comes Gain. School Scene (c 1780-85)

Children Playing Soldiers (c 1782-85)

Children Playing with a See-Saw (c 1782-85)

Children Playing Leap-Frog (c 1782-85)

Children Bird-Nesting (c 1782-85)

5 Four seasons (1785-1788)

Hercules and Omphale (c 1784)

Transporting a Stone (1786-87)

Autumn (sketch) (1786)

Autumn: The Grape Harvest (1786-87)

Winter Scene (sketch) (1786)

The Snowstorm (Winter) (1786-87)

The Threshing Floor (sketch) (1786)

Boy on a Ram (1786-87)

The Holy Family (c 1787)

Tobias and the Angel (c 1787)

Blind Man’s Buff (1788)

6 The new king and rural humour (1788-1792)

The Meadow of San Isidro on his Feast Day (1788)

The Hermitage of San Isidro (1788)

The Duke and Duchess of Osuna and their Children (1788)

King Carlos IV in Red (1789)

The Straw Manikin (1792-92)

The Wedding (1791-92)

The Little Giants (1791-92)

Stilts (1791-92)

The Seesaw (1791-92)

7 Gathering darkness (1793-1798)

Self-portrait in the Studio (1785/1790-95)

The Strolling Players (1793)

Fire at Night (1793-94)

The Shipwreck (1793-94)

Yard of a Madhouse (1794)

Witches’ Sabbath (1797-98)

Witches’ Flight (1798)

8 Lives of Saints (1798-1799)

The Bewitched Man (1797-98)

The Miracle of Saint Anthony of Padua (1798)

The Miracle of Saint Anthony (reduction) (1798)

The Arrest of Christ (1798)

Saint Hermenegild in Prison (c 1799)

The Sleeping Woman (El Sueño) (c 1800)

Allegory of Love, Cupid and Psyche (1798-1805)

9 The dangerous Majas (1799-1801)

La Tirana (1799)

Carlos IV of Spain and His Family (1800-01)

Cannibals Chopping up Victims (c 1800)

La maja vestida (The Clothed Maja) (c 1800)

La maja desnuda (The Nude Maja) (c 1800)

10 The story of Friar Pedro (1801-1806)

Poetry and Poets (1797-1800)

Young Lady Wearing a Mantilla and Basquina, The Bookseller’s Wife (c 1800-05)

El Maragato Threatens Friar Pedro de Zaldivia with His Gun (Friar Pedro 1) (c 1806)

Friar Pedro Offers Shoes to El Maragato and Prepares to Push Aside His Gun (Friar Pedro 2) (c 1806)

Friar Pedro Wrests the Gun from El Maragato (Friar Pedro 3) (c 1806)

Friar Pedro Clubs El Maragato with the Butt of the Gun (Friar Pedro 4) (c 1806)

Friar Pedro Shoots El Maragato as His Horse Runs Off (Friar Pedro 5) (c 1806)

Friar Pedro Binds El Maragato with a Rope (Friar Pedro 6) (c 1806)

11 War (1807-1813)

Majas on a Balcony (1800-12)

Plague Hospital (from The Disasters of War) (1808-10)

Night Scene from the Inquisition (1810)

Time and the Old Women (c 1810)

Still-Life: A Butcher’s Counter, A Sheep’s Head and Joints (1808-12)

Still Life with Woodcocks (c 1808-12)

Burning Hospital (1808-12)

Truth, Time and History (c 1812)

The Duke of Wellington (1812-14)

12 Rebellion (1814)

The Second of May 1808 (The Charge of the Mamelukes) (1814)

El Tres de Mayo (The Third of May) (1814)

Making Gunpowder in the Sierra de Tardienta (c 1814)

Making Shot in the Sierra de Tardienta (c 1814)

13 Repaying debts (1815-1818)

Self-Portrait (1815)

King Ferdinand VII at an Encampment (1815)

The Forge (1812-16)

Saints Justa and Rufina (1817)

The Last Communion of Saint Joseph Calasanz (1819)

14 Black Paintings 1 (1819-1823)

Asmodea (Fantastic Vision) (1819-23)

Atropos, or the Fates (1819-23)

Saturn Devouring His Son, Devoration or Saturn Eats His Child (1819-23)

Judith and Holofernes (1819-23)

A Pilgrimage to San Isidro (1819-23)

Pilgrimage to the Fountain of San Isidro (1819-23)

Witches’ Sabbath (The Great He-Goat) (1821-23)

15 Black Paintings 2 (1819-1824)

Man Mocked by Two Women (1819-23)

Two Old Men (c 1821-23)

Two Old Men Eating Soup (1819-23)

Fight with Cudgels (1820-23)

Men Reading (1819-23)

Manola (La Leocadia) (1820-23)

The Dog (1820-23)

Self-portrait with Dr Arrieta (1820)

The Repentant Saint Peter (c 1820-24)

16 Ivory miniatures (1824-1825)

Maja and Celestina (1824-25)

Seated Woman and Man in Spanish Cloak, Majo and Maja (1824-25)

Two Children Looking at a Book (1824-25)

Man Looking for Fleas in His Shirt (1824-25)

Monk Talking to an Old Woman (1824-25)

Woman with Clothes Blowing in the Wind (1824-25)

Nude Woman Reclining Against a Rock (1824-25)

Susanna and the Elders (1824-25)

Two Moors (1824-25)

17 Last paintings (1825-1828)

Bullfight, Suerte de Varas (1824)

The Milkmaid of Bordeaux (1825-27)

Portrait of Mariano Goya, the Artist’s Grandson (1827)

References

Wikipedia.

Janis A Tomlinson (2020) Goya, A Portrait of the Artist, Princeton UP. ISBN 978 0 691 19204 8.

Pierre Gassier and Juliet Wilson (1981) The Life and Complete Work of Francisco Goya, 2nd English edition, Harrison House. ISBN 0 517 353903.