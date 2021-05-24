Rebirth: A timeline in paintings

Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519), The Virgin with the Infant Saint John the Baptist adoring the Christ Child accompanied by an Angel ('The Virgin of the Rocks') (Panel from the S. Francesco Altarpiece, Milan) (c 1491-1508), oil on poplar, thinned and cradled, 189.5 x 120 cm, The National Gallery (Bought, 1880), London. Courtesy of and © The National Gallery, London.

To round off this series of articles providing an outline of the Italian Renaissance, I here offer a timeline of some of the milestone paintings which marked most of the changes which took place. These inevitably exclude many of the finest paintings in favour of those which are the first surviving examples of the achievements of the Renaissance.

1320

Dante Alighieri (Florence) completes his Divine Comedy.

1338-39

Secular paintings with social and political commentary, commissioned for the Council Room of the Palazzo Pubblico in Siena: Effects of Good Government in the City, Ambrogio Lorenzetti (Siena).

1327-68

Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca) writes his Il Canzoniere.

1340

Plague in Florence.

1353

Giovanni Boccacchio (Florence) completes his Decameron.

-1420

Filippo Brunelleschi devises optically correct linear perspective projection (Florence).

1426-8

The earliest surviving painting in which Brunelleschi’s principles were fully utilised to create a rigorously correct perspective projection with a single vanishing point: Holy Trinity, Masaccio (Florence).

1436

Leon Battista Alberti’s Della pittura (On Painting) published, with a simplified technique of perspective (Florence).

1470-75

High realism in figures and the folds in fabrics: Madonna and Child, Domenico Ghirlandaio (Florence).

1475

First masterpiece painted in oil paints, using walnut oil as its binder: Saint Jerome in his Study, Antonello da Messina (Messina, Sicily)

1482

Mythological narrative, female nudes, patron Lorenzo di Pierfrancesco de’ Medici: Primavera (Spring), Sandro Botticelli (Florence).

1483

Contemporary literary narrative (Boccaccio’s Decameron, highly secular), female nude, commissioned as a wedding present by Lorenzo de’ Medici: The Story of Nastagio Degli Onesti I, Sandro Botticelli (Florence).

1500

Piero della Francesca’s De Prospectiva Pingendi (On Perspective for Painting) published, with the first complete account of perspective (Florence).

1503-

Pyramidal (triangular) composition, advanced oil techniques: The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne, Leonardo da Vinci (Florence).

1504-8

First landscape (wholly secular), commissioned by Gabriele Vendramin, nouveau riche and collector: The Tempest, Giorgione (Venice).

1510-11

Lifelike modelling of flesh and surface textures of fabrics: Portrait of a Cardinal, Raphael (Florence, Rome).

1527-31

Visible brushstrokes, Mannerism: Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine, Parmigianino (Parma, Florence).

1550

Giorgio Vasari’s Lives of the Artists published (Florence).

1594-96

Baroque, chiaroscuro: Narcissus, Caravaggio (Milan, Rome).

Of the twelve painters named above, eight were born in, worked in, or had strong associations with Florence.