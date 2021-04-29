Big Sur 11.3 bug tracker

The update to macOS 11.3 is huge, and early experience suggests that it fixes many bugs, some which have been plaguing macOS since Catalina and earlier. This article lists a few of the bugs which 11.3 appears to have fixed, and some that remain.

Bugs believed to have been fixed in 11.3:

Broken Rich Text Spotlight metadata importer at /System/Library/Spotlight/RichText.mdimporter now correctly indexes the content of Rich Text files. Confirmed using Mints’ Spotlight test. Original bug detailed here.

Missing Mail Spotlight metadata importer at /System/Library/Spotlight/.mdimporter has been added, and now appears to index Mail messages correctly. From user reports.

Reminders created by Siri may unintentionally be set for early morning hours. Claimed by Apple.

iCloud Keychain may fail to turn off. Claimed by Apple.

Login window may not display properly after restarting M1 Mac mini. Claimed by Apple.

Dwell feature may not work properly in the Accessibility Keyboard. Claimed by Apple.

AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching. Claimed by Apple.

AirPods Automatic Switching notifications may be missing or duplicated. Claimed by Apple.

External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C. Claimed by Apple. Could this be model-specific?

Those identified as being ‘Claimed by Apple’ are taken from its release notes.

Bugs which remain unfixed in 11.3:

Bluetooth menu bar tool gives incorrect battery percentages on first use. It has to be opened a second time to see current charge levels. See this article.

Dock & Menu Bar pane controls for the Clock don’t change 12/24 hour time or show am/pm for regions which default to a 24-hour clock, such as the UK. See this article.

The infamous and long-lived Finder column width bug remains, and must be coming up for retirement through age, as by my reckoning it’s at least seven years old now and still going strong. See this article.

I will update this list as we explore 11.3 more and hopefully find even more bugs which it has fixed.