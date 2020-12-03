hoakley General, Life, Painting

The Pre-Raphaelite Sisterhood: an index of its members

Annie Louisa Swynnerton (1844-1933), The Sense of Sight (1895), oil on canvas, 87.3 x 101 cm, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, England. Wikimedia Commons.

This article acts as the table of contents and index for my series on women in Pre-Raphaelite painting. Its formal introduction sets the stage and explains the purpose of the series, as well as providing a brief overview.

Below is a list of all the women painters covered in the series. Their main entries are given by their original surname; those who married also have a reference under their married name to help you locate them. Although I would love to have shown examples of each of their work here, for the sake of brevity I only include major paintings which are accessible today.

This series also surveys some of the many women who were muses to and models for the male Pre-Raphaelite artists. These are discussed, with paintings of most of them, in the following two articles:
Pre-Raphaelite Sisters: Muses and Models 1
Pre-Raphaelite Sisters: Muses and Models 2

Anderson – see Gengembre

blundenoneshorthour
Anna Blunden Martino (1829–1915), ‘For Only One Short Hour’ (Song of the Shirt) (1854), oil on canvas, 47 x 39.4 cm, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, CT. Wikimedia Commons.

Anna Blunden (married: Martino) (1829–1915), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1

Bodichon – see Smith

Joanna Mary Boyce (married: Wells) (1831-1861), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1

Rosa Brett (1829-1882), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1

fortescuebrickdaleforerunner
Eleanor Fortescue-Brickdale (1872–1945), The Forerunner (1920), oil on canvas, 59.6 × 122 cm, Lady Lever Art Gallery, Liverpool, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Eleanor Fortescue Brickdale (1872–1945), painter
Eleanor Fortescue Brickdale: The Forerunner

Catherine Madox Brown (married: Hueffer) (1850-1927), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2

Lucy Madox Brown (married: Rossetti) (1843–1894), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2

buncekeepsake
Kate Elizabeth Bunce (1856-1927), The Keepsake (1898-1901), tempera on canvas, 81.3 x 49.5 cm, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Birmingham, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Kate Elizabeth Bunce (1856-1927), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2

De Morgan – see Pickering

Fortescue-Brickdale – see Brickdale

andersonelaine
Sophie Gengembre Anderson (1823–1903), Elaine (The Lily Maid of Astolat) (1870), oil on canvas, 158.4 x 240.7 cm, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Sophie Gengembre (married: Anderson) (1823–1903), painter
Sophie Gengembre Anderson: Elaine of Astolat

Anna Mary Howitt (married: Watts) (1824-1884), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1

Hueffer – see Brown, Catherine

Martino – see Blunden

demorgancadenceautumn
Evelyn De Morgan (1855–1919), The Cadence of Autumn (1905), oil on canvas, dimensions not known, The De Morgan Centre, Guildford, Surrey, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Mary Evelyn Pickering (married: De Morgan) (1855–1919), painter
Evelyn De Morgan 1: Night and Sleep
Evelyn De Morgan 2: The Cadence of Autumn

stokesmmadonnachild
Marianne Stokes (1855–1927), Madonna and Child (c 1907-08), tempera on panel, 80 x 59.5 cm, Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Wolverhampton, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Marianne Preindlsberger (married: Stokes) (1855-1927), painter
Marianne Stokes: Madonna and Child

swynnertonsenseofsight
Annie Louisa Swynnerton (1844-1933), The Sense of Sight (1895), oil on canvas, 87.3 x 101 cm, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Annie Louisa Robinson (married: Swynnerton) (1844-1933), painter
Annie Louisa Swynnerton: The Sense of Sight

Rossetti, Lizzie – see Siddal

Rossetti, Lucy – see Brown, Lucy

Emma Sandys (formerly Sands) (1843–1877), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2

Elizabeth Eleanor ‘Lizzie’ Siddal (married: Rossetti) (1829–1862), painter, muse and model
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Pre-Raphaelite Sisters: Muses and Models 1

Barbara Leigh Smith (married: Bodichon) (1827-1891), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1

Rebecca Solomon (1832-1886), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2

stillmanlovesmessenger
Marie Spartali Stillman (1844–1927), Love’s Messenger (1885), watercolor, tempera and gold paint on paper mounted on wood, 81.3 × 66 cm, Delaware Art Museum, Wilmington, DE. Wikimedia Commons.

Marie Euphrosyne Spartali (married: Stillman) (1844–1927), painter and model
Marie Spartali Stillman 1: Love’s Messenger
Marie Spartali Stillman 2: The Enchanted Garden

Stillman – see Spartali

Stokes – see Preindlsberger

Swynnerton – see Robinson

Watts – see Howitt

I hope that I have made my point that women were every bit as important as the men of the Pre-Raphaelite movement. Let’s not exclude either, please.