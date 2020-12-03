The Pre-Raphaelite Sisterhood: an index of its members

This article acts as the table of contents and index for my series on women in Pre-Raphaelite painting. Its formal introduction sets the stage and explains the purpose of the series, as well as providing a brief overview.
Below is a list of all the women painters covered in the series. Their main entries are given by their original surname; those who married also have a reference under their married name to help you locate them. Although I would love to have shown examples of each of their work here, for the sake of brevity I only include major paintings which are accessible today.
This series also surveys some of the many women who were muses to and models for the male Pre-Raphaelite artists. These are discussed, with paintings of most of them, in the following two articles:
Pre-Raphaelite Sisters: Muses and Models 1
Pre-Raphaelite Sisters: Muses and Models 2
Anderson – see Gengembre
Anna Blunden (married: Martino) (1829–1915), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Bodichon – see Smith
Joanna Mary Boyce (married: Wells) (1831-1861), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Rosa Brett (1829-1882), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Eleanor Fortescue Brickdale (1872–1945), painter
Eleanor Fortescue Brickdale: The Forerunner
Catherine Madox Brown (married: Hueffer) (1850-1927), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2
Lucy Madox Brown (married: Rossetti) (1843–1894), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2
Kate Elizabeth Bunce (1856-1927), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2
De Morgan – see Pickering
Fortescue-Brickdale – see Brickdale
Sophie Gengembre (married: Anderson) (1823–1903), painter
Sophie Gengembre Anderson: Elaine of Astolat
Anna Mary Howitt (married: Watts) (1824-1884), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Hueffer – see Brown, Catherine
Martino – see Blunden
Mary Evelyn Pickering (married: De Morgan) (1855–1919), painter
Evelyn De Morgan 1: Night and Sleep
Evelyn De Morgan 2: The Cadence of Autumn
Marianne Preindlsberger (married: Stokes) (1855-1927), painter
Marianne Stokes: Madonna and Child
Annie Louisa Robinson (married: Swynnerton) (1844-1933), painter
Annie Louisa Swynnerton: The Sense of Sight
Rossetti, Lizzie – see Siddal
Rossetti, Lucy – see Brown, Lucy
Emma Sandys (formerly Sands) (1843–1877), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2
Elizabeth Eleanor ‘Lizzie’ Siddal (married: Rossetti) (1829–1862), painter, muse and model
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Pre-Raphaelite Sisters: Muses and Models 1
Barbara Leigh Smith (married: Bodichon) (1827-1891), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 1
Rebecca Solomon (1832-1886), painter
Forgotten Pre-Raphaelite Sisters 2
Marie Euphrosyne Spartali (married: Stillman) (1844–1927), painter and model
Marie Spartali Stillman 1: Love’s Messenger
Marie Spartali Stillman 2: The Enchanted Garden
Stillman – see Spartali
Stokes – see Preindlsberger
Swynnerton – see Robinson
Watts – see Howitt
I hope that I have made my point that women were every bit as important as the men of the Pre-Raphaelite movement. Let’s not exclude either, please.