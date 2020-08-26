Rosettavert version 1.5 is now available as a Universal App

Rosettavert version 1.5 is its first release as a Universal App, superceding previous versions. It should now run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. Please note that it has nothing to do with the macOS code translation feature Rosetta – it’s all about converting text files between different code pages and formats.

It’s now available from here: rosettavert15

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page, which gives full details about the app and its features.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the last Intel-only version 1.4 available on the Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.