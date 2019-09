My sincere apologies: Rosettavert version 1.3 has a bug in window resizing which prevents you from enlarging its main window. Thanks to Radu for reporting this, and generously describing it as “small”!

Rosettavert 1.4 fixes this, and is now available from here: rosettavert14

from Downloads above, and from its Product Page.

I have also changed the link on the original article.