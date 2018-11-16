Apple has pushed an update to Mojave’s TCC privacy protection data

Apple has pushed an update to the data used by TCC, the privacy protection system in macOS 10.14 Mojave, bringing its version number to 16.0, dated 15 November 2018.

Apple provides no details as to what changes this update brings, and doesn’t even describe what this data does. However, this update replaces the existing ‘allow applications’ list in the database, which is loaded whenever your Mac starts up. As this data file is specific to Mojave, those still using earlier versions of macOS will not receive any such update: this is Mojave-only.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra and Mojave, available from Downloads above. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using LockRattler, or at the command line.

LockRattler doesn’t, though, record that there has been an update applied, recording No update installed next to the TCC version number, and although this is recorded correctly in the left and right views in SystHist, it is omitted from the centre pane. I am looking into why these glitches occur and may need to update both tools to ensure that they record these TCC updates fully.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.