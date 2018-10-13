hoakley General, Life, Painting

Paintings of Autumn 1: 1573-1895

Claude Monet (1840-1926), Autumn on the Seine, Argenteuil (1873), oil on canvas, 54.3 × 73.3 cm, High Museum of Art, Atlanta, GA. Wikimedia Commons.

For those of us who live beyond the Tropics, I look on autumn/fall as being compensation in advance for what we’re about to suffer in the winter, and Spring as our reward for getting through. In this and the next article, I’d like to celebrate over three centuries of magnificent paintings of the spectacle which we enjoy during the autumn. I will keep my commentary to a minimum, and just let you enjoy these marvellous paintings.

Giuseppe Arcimboldo (1526/7–1593), Autumn (1573), oil on canvas, 76 x 64 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.
Peter Paul Rubens (1577–1640), An Autumn Landscape with a View of Het Steen in the Early Morning (c 1636), oil on oak, 131.2 x 229.2 cm, The National Gallery (Sir George Beaumont Gift, 1823/8), London. Courtesy of and © The National Gallery, London.

One of Rubens’ last paintings, made during his ‘retirement’ and probably within five years of his death, it shows his manor house Het Steen, near Antwerp. Notice how even he remains timid in using the rich colours of autumn which he could see very clearly. Few landscape painters dared let rip with rich reds and golds until the nineteenth century.

Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665), The Four Seasons: Autumn (1660-4), oil on canvas, 118 x 160 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

One of Poussin’s late and brilliant paintings of the four seasons. Being based in Rome most of his career, his emphasis is on the late harvest rather than colour change in foliage.

Samuel Palmer, The Weald of Kent (c 1833-4), watercolour and body-colour, 18.7 x 27.1 cm, Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, CT. Wikimedia Commons.
The rolling chalk hills and valleys in the south-east of England.

Ford Madox Brown (1821–1893), An English Autumn Afternoon, 1852-1853 (1854), oil on canvas, 71.7 x 134.6 cm, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Birmingham, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Painted from Ford Madox Brown’s landlady’s bedroom window in Hampstead, looking over Hampstead Heath and the churches of Highgate, in the suburbs of London.

John Everett Millais (1829–1896), Autumn Leaves (1856), oil on canvas, 104.3 x 74 cm, Manchester Art Gallery, Manchester, England. Wikimedia Commons.

Autumn Leaves (1856) is generally accepted as being the first good example of what might best be termed post-Pre-Raphaelite painting. It retains some principles, such as truth to nature and great detail, but is evocative and unashamedly sensual, inspired by Aestheticism to evoke the sounds, smells, and feel of an autumn dusk.

Hans Thoma (1839–1924), Autumn Tree, Wiesenthal (c 1862-63), oil on canvas, 24.4 × 38.5 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Hans Thoma painted this when still a student in Karlsruhe. It has the high chroma colours and gestural brushwork indicative of Impressionism, at a time when Claude Monet was still painting in a tighter, realist style.

Alfred William Hunt (1830–1896), A November Rainbow – Dolwyddelan Valley, November 11, 1866, 1 p.m. (1866), watercolour, 49.5 x 74.9 cm, Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford, Oxford. The Athenaeum.

A remote valley in the mountainous part of North Wales.

George Inness, Across the Hudson Valley in the Foothills of the Catskills (1868), oil on canvas, 38.1 x 66 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.
Looking over the River Hudson, which runs south to New York City, towards the Catskill Mountains to the west.

Charles-François Daubigny (1817–1878), October (date not known), oil on canvas, 87.5 × 160.5 cm, Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, Amsterdam. Wikimedia Commons.

Stubble being burned on a grey and windy autumn day.

Claude Monet (1840-1926), Autumn on the Seine, Argenteuil (1873), oil on canvas, 54.3 × 73.3 cm, High Museum of Art, Atlanta, GA. Wikimedia Commons.

To the north-west of Paris.

Winslow Homer, Autumn (1877), oil on canvas, 97.1 x 58.9 cm, The National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Wikimedia Commons.
Marie Bashkirtseff (1858–1884), Autumn (1883), oil on canvas, dimensions not known, State Russian Museum, Saint Petersburg. The Athenaeum.

On the bank of the River Seine in the centre of Paris.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919), The Bridge at Argenteuil in Autumn (1882), oil on canvas, 54.3 x 65.8 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Another view of the River Seine at Argenteuil near Paris.

Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890), Les Alyscamps, Avenue in Arles (October 1888), oil on canvas, 93 x 72 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

One of the the pair of paintings by Vincent van Gogh, showing this avenue of poplars with old Roman stone sarcophagi. These were the first works that van Gogh painted after Paul Gauguin joined him in Arles, on 28-31 October 1888, when they were still getting on well together. Van Gogh also painted another pair, Falling Autumn Leaves.

Paul Gauguin (1848–1903), Les Alyscamps, or the Three Graces at the Temple of Venus (1888), oil on canvas, 91.6 x 72.5 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

One of the two paintings which Paul Gauguin made at Les Alyscamps on 28-31 October 1888, which he subtitled The Three Graces at the Temple of Venus.

Julian Alden Weir, Autumn Rain (1890), oil on canvas, 40.64 x 61.6 cm, Private collection. WikiArt.
Claude Monet, The Three Trees, Autumn (1891) W1308, oil on canvas, 92 x 73 cm, Private collection. WikiArt.
One of Monet’s series of these poplars on the bank of the River Epte not far from his home and studio in Giverny.

Lovis Corinth (1858–1925), Landscape with a Large Raven (1893), oil on canvas, 96 × 120 cm, Städelsches Kunstinstitut und Städtische Galerie, Frankfurt. Wikipedia Commons.
William Merritt Chase (1849–1916), October (c 1893), oil on canvas, 101.6 x 101.6 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Near Chase’s country retreat at Shinnecock on Long Island.

Camille Pissarro (1830–1903), Automne, Peupliers, Éragny (Autumn, Poplars, Éragny) (1894), oil on canvas, 102.9 x 81.9 cm, Denver Art Museum, Denver, CO. Wikimedia Commons.
One of Pissarro’s huge series of paintings of Éragny on the same River Epte, to the north-west of Paris.