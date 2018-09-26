Known bugs in macOS Mojave 10.14: an incomplete summary

I will shortly be opening a separate article in which bad features, poor interface design, and problems with third-party apps, etc., which be recorded, and will add its link here. This article lists bugs which you and I have encountered in macOS Mojave itself.

Privacy protection (TCC) – bypass of privacy protection

Patrick Wardle has demonstrated that he can exploit a vulnerability in the new TCC system which enables its complete bypass. I will post further details of this when they are released. I suspect that this will be addressed in an early security update.

Privacy protection (TCC) – ssh bypasses privacy protection

SentinelOne have reported that the remote shell ssh has, by default, no restrictions on accessing protected files and folders. This may be intentional, but as this feature is often enabled by default, many Macs may be vulnerable to remote attack on protected data.

The simple solution for the great majority of Macs is to disable Remote Login in the Sharing pane. However, if you need to retain ssh access, SentinelOne suggests connecting to that Mac using ssh , entering a protected folder such as ~/Library/Mail in order to add ssh or sshd-keygen-wrapper to the Full Disk Access pane, then toggling that on and off as required to control access to protected areas.

Hopefully Apple will provide a better solution in a future update to Mojave.

Boot Camp – can’t install Windows on partition after Mojave

If you have an iMac 27-inch Late 2012 with a 3 TB hard disk and an existing Boot Camp partition, you must remove that partition using Boot Camp Assistant before you can install Mojave, according to an Apple support note. If you install Mojave with the Boot Camp partition still in place, you will then be unable to install Windows on it. Other models and configurations are not, apparently, affected.

Finder – incorrect column width

This can occur when using Finder windows which are set to column view. When switching folder in the view, the rightmost column being displayed has excessive width, filling the Finder window, its divider being placed incorrectly at the right edge of that window.

This long-standing but intermittent bug dates back to Mavericks if not earlier, and I have whinged about it here and here. It was also present in every version of El Capitan, Sierra and High Sierra. The only workaround is to select a different folder, then to select the correct folder again.

Sparkle updater – failure to download and install update

Many third-party apps use the Sparkle system to detect, download and install updates to third-party apps. At least one – that for BBEdit 12.1.6 – doesn’t work properly after upgrading to Mojave. It’s not yet clear whether this affects other apps too. The workaround is to visit the support website and download the new version of the app from there.

(First posted 26 September 2018, and not yet updated.)