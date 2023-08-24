hoakley General, Life, Painting

Reading visual art: 70 Ladder

Berthe Morisot, The Cherry Tree (1891), oil on canvas, 154 x 80 cm, Musée Marmottan Monet, Paris. WikiArt.

Ladders are older than human history, although they relatively seldom rise to the occasion in paintings. When they do, as a way to ascend to heaven they may have deeper meaning. This brief survey shows a selection of rigid, rather than rope, ladders in different visual contexts.

murillojacobsdream
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617–1682), Jacob’s Dream (1660-65), oil on canvas, 246 x 360 cm, Hermitage Museum Государственный Эрмитаж, Saint Petersburg, Russia. Wikimedia Commons.

Murillo’s painting of Jacob’s Dream, from 1660-65, adopts a traditional approach. In this story from the Old Testament book of Genesis, Jacob is asleep at the foot of the ladder, as angels ascend and descend its rungs, making their way through a bright gap in the clouds. Most who have painted this popular scene constructed grander staircases rather than a simple ladder, and William Blake even chose a spiral staircase to make the angels’ task safer and easier.

In the Christian tradition, the strongest association with ladders is the Crucifixion.

tintorettocrucifixionsanrocco
Jacopo Tintoretto (c 1518-1594), The Crucifixion (E&I 123) (1565), oil on canvas, 536 x 1224 cm, Albergo, Scuola Grande di San Rocco, Venice, Italy. Wikimedia Commons.

Jacopo Tintoretto included ladders in both his major paintings of the Crucifixion, here the huge second canvas from 1565 for the Albergo in the Scuola Grande di San Rocco in Venice. His emphasis on the use of ladders and tools to trace the process through its stages enhances its grim realism.

boschhaywaincent
Hieronymus Bosch (c 1450–1516), The Haywain Triptych (centre panel) (c 1510-16), oil on oak panel, left wing 136.1 x 47.7 cm, central panel 133 × 100 cm, right wing 136.1 × 47.6 cm, Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid. Wikimedia Commons.

The centre panel of Hieronymus Bosch’s Haywain Triptych from 1510-16 features the haywain in the midst of a dense procession of figures slowly making their way from left to right. The ladder being placed against the hay is a reference to the Crucifixion, reinforced by the figure of Christ looking down on the scene, his hands held out to show his stigmata.

Christ in the House of His Parents ('The Carpenter's Shop') 1849-50 by Sir John Everett Millais, Bt 1829-1896
John Everett Millais (1829–1896), Christ in the House of His Parents (‘The Carpenter’s Shop’) (1849–50), oil on canvas, 86.4 x 139.7 cm, The Tate Gallery (Purchased with assistance from the Art Fund and various subscribers 1921), London. © The Tate Gallery and Photographic Rights © Tate (2016), CC-BY-NC-ND 3.0 (Unported), http://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/millais-christ-in-the-house-of-his-parents-the-carpenters-shop-n03584

John Everett Millais’ Christ in the House of His Parents (also known as The Carpenter’s Shop) (1849–50) shows an entirely imagined scene, one not even alluded to in the Gospels, in which the young Jesus Christ is being comforted by his kneeling mother, after he has cut the palm of his left hand on a nail. The composition abounds with symbols of Christ’s life and future Crucifixion: the cut on his palm is one of the stigmata, and blood dripped from that onto his left foot is another. The young Saint John the Baptist has fetched a bowl of water, indicating his future baptismal role. A triangle above Christ’s head symbolises the Trinity, and a white dove perched on the ladder is the Holy Spirit. A flock of sheep outside represents the Christian flock.

Ladders also became associated with their role in warfare, enabling soldiers to scale fortifications.

schnorrassaultparis
Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld (1794-1872), Orlando Furioso (detail) (1822-27), fresco, Casa Massimo, Rome, Italy. Image by Sailko, via Wikimedia Commons.

In this detail from Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld’s account of Ariosto’s Orlando Furioso, Rodomonte’s men are scaling ladders placed against the walls surrounding Charlemagne’s city of Paris. As more Saracens rush up their ladders, the defending French withdraw to the next layer of their defences to watch their attackers drop into a fearful trench where they are killed en masse.

More recent years have brought ladders being used for more peaceful purposes such as picking fruit.

37.2363
Leandro Bassano (1557–1622), Allegory of the Element Earth (c 1580), oil on canvas, 148 x 234.2 cm, Walters Art Museum, Baltimore, MD. Wikimedia Commons.

Leandro Bassano’s Allegory of the Element Earth from about 1580 is a copy of a work originally painted by his better-known father Jacopo. With the foreground full of the fruit of the earth, and a child up a ladder still picking more, Cybele flies across the sky in her chariot drawn by lions.

poussinautumn
Nicolas Poussin (1594–1665), Autumn (1660-4), oil on canvas, 118 x 160 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Nicolas Poussin’s reference to a story from the Book of Numbers in Autumn (1660-64) shows Israelite spies who first visited the Promised Land returning with grapes as evidence of what lay ahead. Behind them is a picker up another ladder, reaching for apples.

Berthe Morisot (1841-1895), The Cherry Tree (1891), oil on canvas, 154 x 80 cm, Musée Marmottan Monet, Paris. WikiArt.

In 1891, towards the end of her sadly short career, Berthe Morisot painted these young women up a ladder picking cherries.

denisstepladderfoliage
Maurice Denis (1870–1943), The Ladder in the Foliage (1892), media and dimensions not known, Musée départemental Maurice Denis, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Maurice Denis interpreted the popular contemporary motif of women picking fruit in high Nabi style in The Ladder in the Foliage (1892). Gone are patterned dresses, replaced by flowing curves more typical of art nouveau illustrations. There are no fruit either, and the poses of these women suggest a more spiritual purpose in their ascent.

Not all ladders are great, or of military or spiritual importance. Sometimes the smallest is more of a help, though.

leaderwelshcornfield
Benjamin Williams Leader (1831–1923), A Welsh Cornfield (1862), oil on canvas, dimensions and location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Benjamin Williams Leader’s Welsh Cornfield from 1862 shows a cereal crop cut by hand into stooks ready for threshing, in the rolling countryside of Wales. One of the women is using a ladder stile to traverse the field’s dry stone wall.