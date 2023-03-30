Apple has just released updates to XProtect and XProtect Remediator

Apple has just released an update to XProtect Remediator security software (Catalina or later), bringing it to version 95, and to XProtect (for all macOS from El Capitan or so) bringing it to version 2167. Version 94 of XProtect Remediator doesn’t appear to have been released.

Apple doesn’t release information about what security issues these updates might add or change. XProtect Remediator doesn’t add any more scanner modules. There are also no changes apparent in XProtect’s Yara definitions or property lists.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan to Ventura available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed these updates, you can force them using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

Those using Content Caching servers may in luck today, as it worked fine here at last, in macOS 13.3.

If you want to install these as named updates in SilentKnight, their labels are XProtectPayloads_10_15-95 and XProtectPlistConfigData_10_15-2167 .

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Ventura on this page, Monterey on this page, Big Sur on this page, Catalina on this page, Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.