Apple has pushed updates to XProtect and XProtect Remediator

Apple has just pushed its regular fortnightly update to XProtect Remediator security software for Macs running Catalina or later, bringing it to version 78. Accompanying it is an update to XProtect’s data, bringing them to version 2163.

Apple doesn’t release information about what security issues these updates might add or change, and this update doesn’t add any further scanning modules to XProtect Remediator. More strangely, despite the version increment, I can’t see any differences in the data files for XProtect either.

You can check whether these updates have been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan to Ventura available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed these updates, you can force them using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

Surprisingly, these updates were delivered successfully through my Content Caching server, so I’m rather hoping that previous problems have been fixed at last.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

