hoakley General, Life, Painting

In memoriam Achille Michallon, a bright star over the landscape 2

Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), Sea View, Salerno (1822), oil on canvas, 26 x 38 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Two centuries ago today, the brilliant French landscape painter Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822) died of pneumonia, at the age of only twenty-five. As I explained in my first article about him yesterday, he was the link between Henri de Valenciennes (1750-1819) and Camille Corot (1796-1875), and enjoyed a meteoric career before his untimely death.

michallonfireworks
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), Fireworks from Castel Sant’Angelo (1821), oil on canvas, 43.5 x 29.2 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

The date given for this painting of Fireworks from Castel Sant’Angelo is 1821, after Michallon’s return from Rome. It shows the spectacular display that became popular with painters in the nineteenth century. This castle in Rome was originally built by the Emperor Hadrian as his family mausoleum, but has seen a wide variety of uses since then.

michallontheseus
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), Landscape: Theseus Pursuing the Centaurs (1821), oil on canvas, 218 x 273 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Following the tradition of Nicolas Poussin, Michallon set mythological figures in some of his finished landscape paintings. His Landscape: Theseus Pursuing the Centaurs from 1821 shows the Greek hero about to throw his spear at a galloping centaur.

michallonphiloctetes
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), Philoctetes on the Island of Lemnos (1822), oil on canvas, 69.5 × 119 cm, Musée Fabre, Montpellier, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Philoctetes on the Island of Lemnos from 1822 shows this legendary master archer who was abandoned on Lemnos by Odysseus after he had been bitten on the foot by a snake. After ten years Odysseus had to recover him in order to win the war against Troy.

michallonwretchedwoman
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), The Wretched Woman (1822), oil on canvas, 105 x 81 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

The Wretched Woman from 1822 is another of these paintings with narrative figures in a finished landscape. The woman in question appears to be unconscious underneath this damaged tree, where she has been discovered by two travellers.

michallonsalerno
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), Sea View, Salerno (1822), oil on canvas, 26 x 38 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

This Sea View, Salerno from 1822 shows the coast of Italy, to the south-east of Naples. It has an uncanny resemblance to Gustave Courbet’s late paintings of waves, although considerably less painterly in style.

michallonsicilianport
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), View of a Silician Port (1822), oil on canvas, 19 x 38.5 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

View of a Silician Port from 1822 was clearly painted in front of the motif, somewhere on the coast of Sicily.

michallonpompei
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), The Triangular Forum in Pompeii (date not known), oil on paper marouflé on canvas, 26.5 x 37.5 cm, Musée du Louvre, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

When Michallon was in Italy, he must have visited the ruins at Pompeii, where he painted The Triangular Forum in Pompeii, for which I have no date, but suspect this was around 1819-20.

michallonmilllacuve
Achille Etna Michallon (1796–1822), The Mill of La Cuve (date not known), oil on paper marouflé on canvas, dimensions not known, Musée des beaux-arts de Reims, Reims, France. Image by Ji-Elle, via Wikimedia Commons.

Another painting of Michallon’s is this undated view of The Mill of La Cuve, which could be anywhere in the southern half of France.

It was terrible that Michallon died so early, and tempting to wonder how he might have come to exert even greater influence over the development of landscape painting in Europe. At least his pupil Corot followed in Michallon’s brushstrokes.