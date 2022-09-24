Saturday Mac riddles 170

Here are this weekend’s riddles to entertain you through family time, shopping and recreation.

1: Checked by the optometrist, it died almost 16 years ago from lead poisoning, but sometimes reappears.

2: Maintaining consistency in a visual recorder comes next month.

3: Few looked at this one from Venus, so it was rapidly removed after just three years.

To help you cross-check your solutions, there’s a common factor between them.

I’ll post my solutions first thing on Monday morning.

Please don’t post your solutions as comments here: it spoils it for others.