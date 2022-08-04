Apple has pushed an update to XProtect Remediator

Apple has just pushed an update to XProtect Remediator security software for Macs running Catalina or later, bringing it to version 68.

Apple doesn’t release information about what this update adds or changes. This update adds a fourteenth executable module named enigmatically XProtectRemediatorSnowDrift.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan to Ventura available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed these updates, you can force them using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

It may just be luck, but this time I was able to install this update successfully using my 12.5 Content Caching server. I have my fingers crossed that this might mean previous problems have been fixed at last.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Monterey on this page, Big Sur on this page, Catalina on this page, Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.