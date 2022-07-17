hoakley General, Life, Painting

Glue tempera paintings 2: Nabis

In the first of these two articles looking at paintings using glue as the binder in the artist’s paint, I showed examples from the Renaissance, and from William Blake’s revival of the medium around 1800. During much of the nineteenth century, ‘glue tempera’ fell into disuse, with oils, watercolour and pastels proving far more popular until a group of young French artists started experimenting with different media.

Pierre Bonnard (1867-1947), Stork and Four Frogs (c 1889), distemper on red-dyed cotton fabric in a three paneled screen, 159.5 x 163.5 cm, Private collection. The Athenaeum.

Among the first of these is Pierre Bonnard’s extraordinary and exquisite three-panelled Japoniste screen of The Stork and Four Frogs in about 1889, as the Nabis were forming. Using more modern pigments, Bonnard has achieved very high chroma, comparable to anything in oils, and quite unlike traditional glue tempera.

Félix Vallotton (1865–1925), Misia at Her Dressing Table (1898), distemper on cardboard, 36 x 29 cm, Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Wikimedia Commons.

Next to experiment with glue tempera were the Nabis. Félix Vallotton provides us with a glimpse into the private life of the muse Misia Natanson in his Misia at Her Dressing Table (1898), using the more muted colours typical of Nabi style.

Paul Ranson (1861–1909), Digitales (1899), distemper on canvas, 150 x 70 cm, National Museum of Western Art 国立西洋美術館 (Kokuritsu seiyō bijutsukan), Tokyo, Japan. Wikimedia Commons.

Paul Ranson used it in his Japoniste canvas panel of Digitales in 1899, which refers back to Bonnard’s screen in format.

Odilon Redon (1840–1916), Buddha (1904), distemper on canvas, 159.8 x 121.1 cm, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam. Wikimedia Commons.

Although not one of the Nabis, Odilon Redon’s turn came in his painting of Buddha from 1904.

Édouard Vuillard (1868–1940), Under the Trees of the Red House (c 1905), distemper on paper, 106 x 127 cm, Musée des Augustins de Toulouse, Toulouse, France. Image by Didier Descouens, via Wikimedia Commons.

Édouard Vuillard used glue tempera in a significant number of his paintings both during his Nabi period and later, for example in this view Under the Trees of the Red House from about 1905.

Édouard Vuillard (1868–1940), Houses in Brittany (1909), glue distemper on paper, 50 x 65 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

He also painted landscapes with its muted chroma, including Houses in Brittany in 1909.

Édouard Vuillard (1868–1940), At The Pavillons in Cricqueboeuf. In Front of the House (1911), distemper on canvas, 212 x 79.8 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Vuillard painted of my favourite works in glue tempera, At The Pavillons in Cricqueboeuf. In Front of the House, in 1911. This too is a vertical panel reminiscent of a Japanese screen.

Paul Sérusier (1864–1927), Madame Sérusier with a Parasol (1912), distemper over paper on canvas, dimensions not known, Musée départemental Maurice Denis “The Priory”, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France. Wikimedia Commons.

Appropriately, Paul Sérusier painted a portrait of his wife Marguérite, who was an accomplished decorative artist, using glue tempera for Madame Sérusier with a Parasol in 1912.

Édouard Vuillard (1868–1940), La Salle Clarac (1922), oil with distemper on canvas, 98.1 x 115.9 cm, Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo, OH. Wikimedia Commons.

Vuillard’s La Salle Clarac, painted in 1922, is one of four works showing the interior of the Musée du Louvre, commissioned for a private collection in Switzerland. Painted from an unusual angle at about waist height, it looks up at a case of pottery and sculpture, and the held gaze of the visitors.

Édouard Vuillard (1868–1940), Morning Concert, Place Vintimille (1937-38), distemper on paper laid down on canvas, 85.1 x 98.7 cm, location not known. Wikimedia Commons.

Vuillard continued to use glue distemper in his late realist paintings, such as Morning Concert, Place Vintimille from 1937-38. This trio of friends were presumably playing for the artist in his apartment.

With the passing of the last of the Nabis, use of glue tempera died out too, and it’s very seldom seen in contemporary paintings.