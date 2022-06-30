Apple has pushed updates to XProtect and XProtect Remediator

Apple has just pushed updates to XProtect and XProtect Remediator security software. While XProtect is generally supported by macOS at least as far back as El Capitan, Remediator is only thought to be available for Macs running Catalina or later. Following successful update, XProtect should be brought up to version 2161, and XProtect Remediator to version 64.

Apple doesn’t release information about what this update adds or changes, and obfuscates the identities of malware detected by both apps using internal code names.

Changes in the XProtect Yara detections add new detection signatures for MACOS.644e18d and MACOS.cbb1424, neither of which appears to have been identified previously.

XProtect Remediator adds two more executable code modules apparently to address ‘ToyDrop’ and ‘WaterNet’, whatever they might be.

You can check whether these updates have been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan to Ventura available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed these updates, you can force them using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

I have yet again experienced problems with my Content Caching Server delivering updates which won’t install properly, even after turning caching off, flushing the cache, and turning it back on again. If you’re running your own local server, you may find you have to turn it off before you can get these updates to install successfully.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Monterey on this page, Big Sur on this page, Catalina on this page, Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.

I am grateful to Phil Stokes at Sentinel Labs for decoding of the obfuscated malware names here.