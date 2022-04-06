hoakley General, Life, Painting

Art and Science: 0 Contents

Joseph Wright of Derby (1734–1797), A Philosopher Giving that Lecture on the Orrery, in which a Lamp is Put in Place of the Sun (1766), oil on canvas, 147.3 x 203.2 cm, Derby Museum and Art Gallery, Derby, England. Wikimedia Commons.

This series explores topics in which scientific developments over the last millennium have benefitted art, and how art has repaid that. This table of contents for the series links to each article in turn, giving a list of artists featured, pigments discussed, or similar.

Introduction

Masaccio (1401–1428), The Holy Trinity (1426-8), fresco, 640 x 317 cm, Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, Florence. Wikimedia Commons. Lines of projection marked in light green.

Filippo Brunelleschi (1377-1446)
Masaccio (1401–1428)
Leon Battista Alberti (1406-1472) Della pittura (On Painting), 1435
Piero della Francesca (c 1415-1492) De Prospectiva Pingendi (On Perspective for Painting)

1 Geometry and realism

perronneaugirlkitten
Jean-Baptiste Perronneau (1715/16-1783), A Girl with a Kitten (c 1743), pastel on paper, 59.1 x 49.8 cm, The National Gallery (Presented by Sir Joseph Duveen, 1921), London. Image courtesy of and © The National Gallery, London.

Ultramarine blue
Prussian blue 1710-
Cobalt blue 1806-

2 Synthetic pigments

jwrightbirdairpump
Joseph Wright of Derby (1734–1797), An Experiment on a Bird in the Air Pump (1768), oil on canvas, 182.9 x 243.9 cm, The National Gallery, London. By courtesy of the National Gallery, Presented by Edward Tyrrell, 1863.

Joseph Wright of Derby (1734–1797)
Philip James de Loutherbourg (1740-1812)
JMW Turner (1775–1851)

3 Enlightenment

vanderweydenstcolumbad1
Rogier van der Weyden (1399/1400–1464), Adoration of the Magi (detail), from St Columba Altarpiece (detail) (c 1455), oil on oak panel, 138 x 153 cm, Alte Pinakothek, Maxvorstadt, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

Orpiment
Naples yellow
Lead-tin yellow
Indian yellow
Chrome yellow 1810-
Cadmium yellow 1829-

4 The struggle with yellow

munsellsystem
The Munsell color system. Image © 2007, Jacob Rus, via Wikimedia Commons.

Franciscus Aguilonius (1567-1617)
Tobias Mayer (1723-1762)
Johann Heinrich Lambert (1728-1777)
Phillip Otto Runge (1777–1810)
Charles Blanc (1813-1882)
Michel-Eugène Chevreul (1786-1889)
Hermann Ludwig Ferdinand von Helmholtz (1821-1894)
Ewald Hering (1834-1918)
Wilhelm Ostwald (1853-1932)
Albert Henry Munsell (1858-1918)

5 Colour theory

lhermitteclaudebernard
Léon Augustin Lhermitte (1844–1925), Claude Bernard and His Pupils (1889), copy of original by unknown artist, oil on canvas, 86.5 x 112.5 cm, Wellcome Library no. 45530i, London. Courtesy of Wellcome Images, via Wikimedia Commons.

Léon Augustin Lhermitte (1844–1925)
Erik Henningsen (1855–1930)
Joaquín Sorolla y Bastida (1863–1923)
Ricardo de Madrazo (1851–1917)

6 Heroes of science

menzelrollingmill
Adolph von Menzel (1815–1905), The Iron Rolling Mill (1875), oil on canvas, 158 x 254 cm, Alte Nationalgalerie, Berlin, Germany. Wikimedia Commons.

William Armstrong (1822–1914)
John Ferguson Weir (1841-1926)
Adolph von Menzel (1815–1905)
Constantin Meunier (1831–1905)
Charles Frederic Ulrich (1858–1908)
Christian Ludwig Bokelmann (1844–1894)
Jean-Eugène Buland (1852–1926)
Alessandro Milesi (1856–1945)
Maximilien Luce (1858–1941)
Louis Muraton (1850–1919)
Hans Baluschek (1870–1935)
Robert Sterl (1867–1932)

7 Technology

eakinsagnewclinic
Thomas Eakins (1844–1916), The Agnew Clinic (1889), oil on canvas, 214.2 x 300.1 cm, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia, PA. Wikimedia Commons.

Thomas Eakins (1844–1916)
Henri Gervex (1852–1929)
André Brouillet (1857–1914)
Jean Geoffroy (1853-1924)
Luis Jiménez Aranda (1845-1928)
Robert C. Hinckley (1853–1941)
Enrique Simonet Lombardo (1866–1927)
Anna Sahlstén (1859–1931)
Henry Tonks (1862-1937)

8 Medicine

Georges Seurat (1859–1891), Un dimanche après-midi à l’Île de la Grande Jatte (A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte) (1884-6), oil on canvas, 207.5 × 308.1 cm, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL. Wikimedia Commons.

Georges Seurat (1859–1891)

9 Seurat’s Neo-Impressionism

Théo van Rysselberghe, l'Heure embrasée (Provence) (The Glowing Hour (Provence)) (1897), oil on canvas, 228 x 329 cm, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen, Weimar. WikiArt.
Théo van Rysselberghe (1862-1926), l’Heure embrasée (Provence) (The Glowing Hour (Provence)) (1897), oil on canvas, 228 x 329 cm, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen, Weimar. WikiArt.

Camille Pissarro (1830–1903)
Paul Signac (1863-1935)
Maximilien Luce (1858–1941)
Théo van Rysselberghe (1862-1926)
Henri-Jean Guillaume Martin (1860–1943)

10 Neo-Impressionism after Seurat

haasethbevegelsesmonster
Kolbjørn Håseth (dates not known), Patterns of Movement (2007), acrylic, 89 x 116 cm, location not known. By courtesy of the artist http://www.khz.no, via Wikimedia Commons.

Leonard Bocour (1910-1993) and Sam Golden (1915-1997), acrylic paints

11 New paint

reichertpaintersdispute
Carl Reichert (1836–1918), Der Malerstreit (The Painters’ Dispute) (1903), oil on panel, 24 x 30 cm, Private collection. Wikimedia Commons.

Artists’ colourmen, c 1750-
Oil paint in bladders, c 1780-
John Goffe Rand’s paint tubes, 1841-

12 Colourmen and tubes

gillraydoublurescharacters
James Gillray (–1815), Doublures of Characters; — or — striking Resemblances in Phisiognomy (1798), engraving, dimensions not known, Library of Congress, Washington, DC. Wikimedia Commons.

Physiognomy
Phrenology

13 Pseudoscience

reynoldsinfanthercules
Sir Joshua Reynolds (1723–1792), The Infant Hercules Strangling Serpents in his Cradle (1788), oil on canvas, 307 × 297 cm, Hermitage Museum, Saint Petersburg. Wikimedia Commons.

Sir Joshua Reynolds (1723–1792)
JMW Turner (1775–1851)
Edgar Degas (1834–1917)

14 Back to alchemy

verspronckregentesses
Johannes Cornelisz Verspronck (c 1600/1603–1662), Regentesses of the St. Elisabeth’s Hospital (1641), oil on canvas, 156.9 x 214.7 cm, Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem, The Netherlands. Wikimedia Commons.

Indigo blue
Walter Russell and William de W Abney
ASTM standards 1984-

15 Permanence of colour