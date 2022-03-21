Solutions to Saturday Mac riddles 143

I hope that you enjoyed Saturday’s Mac Riddles, episode 143. Here are my solutions to them.

1: Strait, surgical probe, volume controls.

Click for a solution Sound Strait (a sound), surgical probe (a sound), volume controls (what the System Preferences pane does).

2: Reproduced sound of medium length for device configuration.

Click for a solution Audio MIDI Setup Reproduced sound (audio) of medium length (a midi-length garment) for device configuration (what this under-rated app in Utilities does).

3: Biggles in khaki is lossy in iTunes.

Click for a solution AAC Biggles (famous fictional RAF pilot) in khaki (phrase to indicate the British Army, hence ‘Biggles in khaki’ is the Army Air Corps, or AAC) is lossy in iTunes (AAC is the preferred form of compression for iTunes music, and is lossy).

The common factor

Click for the solution All are concerned with sound and audio.

I look forward to your putting alternative cases.