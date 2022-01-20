Apple has pushed an update to MRT

Apple has just pushed an update to its malware removal tool MRT, bringing it to version 1.86, dated 20 January 2022. This is the first such update since it released version 1.85 on 9 November last year.

Apple doesn’t release information about what this update adds or changes.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur and Monterey, available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Monterey on this page, Big Sur on this page, Catalina on this page, Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.