How Secure Boot works on M1 series Macs

We’ve come to assume that what we see in the Unified Log tells us what macOS is doing, once the system has been loaded by firmware. While that’s largely correct for Intel Macs running UEFI firmware, and what the T2 does is kept pretty secret, Macs with M1 series chips are quite different. Look in the log of your M1 and you can watch much of the Secure Boot process in glorious detail, as this article explains.

In the New Year, Apple is expected to update its Platform Security Guide to reflect changes brought in its latest M1 Pro and Max models, and with Monterey. For the time being, I rely on the current account, as summarised in the following diagram.

The steps here are run first by the Boot ROM, then LLB (the Low-Level Bootloader), followed by iBoot (Stage 2), which hands over to macOS itself.

On an M1 Pro Mac which started to boot at around 00 to 01 seconds on the system clock, the first 7-8 seconds of that process is omitted from the log, and consists of the Boot ROM and LLB phases. The first log entries from the kernel are

08.289794 === system boot: [UUID]

13.742101 kprintf initialized

with a further gap of more than 5 seconds between them, during which there’s further unrecorded LLB activity. What’s then announced is a combination of the macOS kernel, xnu and iBoot all together

13.742296 Darwin Kernel Version 21.2.0: Sun Nov 28 20:28:41 PST 2021; root:xnu-8019.61.5~1/RELEASE_ARM64_T6000

13.818102 iBoot version: iBoot-7429.61.2

To be able to validate and access LocalPolicy, and determine the level of security required, the kernel needs to load its validation tool for Image4 files, which is does next

13.989331 Darwin Image4 Validator Version 4.2.0: Tue Nov 30 21:45:44 PST 2021; root:AppleImage4-157.60.2~361/AppleImage4/RELEASE_ARM64E

After that, security policy is loaded:

13.989783 AppleMobileFileIntegrity AMFI: UDID enforcement enabled

13.989801 calling mpo_policy_init for AMFI

13.989810 Security policy loaded: Apple Mobile File Integrity (AMFI)

13.989817 calling mpo_policy_init for Sandbox

13.989905 Security policy loaded: Seatbelt sandbox policy (Sandbox)

13.989966 calling mpo_policy_init for Quarantine

13.989970 Security policy loaded: Quarantine policy (Quarantine)

Next comes starting the Secure Enclave key store:

14.065805 AppleSEPKeyStore:319:0: starting (BUILT: Nov 30 2021 21:31:02)

From this time onwards, other parts of the chip are starting up and initialising. There are often copious log entries from each as it does.

So far, all this has been run on a single core. It’s now time to start all the others, which is performed by a series of calls to cpu_start , beginning with the first E processor

14.568080 ml_processor_register>cpu_id 0x0 cluster_id 0 cpu_number 0 is type 1

14.568126 cpu_start() cpu: 0

That’s repeated until all ten cores are up and running. On the M1 Pro/Max, these are listed in three clusters:

cluster 0 contains the two E cores, type 1, numbers 0 and 1;

cluster 1 contains the first four P cores, type 2, numbers 2-5;

cluster 2 contains the remaining four P cores, type 2, numbers 6-9.

The original M1 chip has just two clusters:

cluster 0 contains the four E cores, type 1, numbers 0-3;

cluster 1 contains the four P cores, type 2, numbers 4-7.

Gatekeeper is then enabled

14.644687 AppleSystemPolicy GK status: enabled

14.644688 AppleSystemPolicy Per file changetime scans: enabled

iBoot is now ready to access disk storage, so loads the APFS file system

14.779543 apfs apfs_module_start:2568: load: com.apple.filesystems.apfs, v1933.61.1, apfs-1933.61.1, 2021/11/30

The next task is to locate the boot volume, ready to mount its snapshot

14.827815 AppleFileSystemDriver AppleFileSystemDriver: publishing boot-uuid-media=disk3s1 (Macintosh HD)

14.828281 Got boot device = IOService:/AppleARMPE/arm-io/AppleT600xIO/ans@8F400000/AppleASCWrapV4/iop-ans-nub/RTBuddyV2/RTBuddyService/AppleANS3NVMeController/NS_01@1/IOBlockStorageDriver/APPLE SSD AP2048R Media/IOGUIDPartitionScheme/Container@2/AppleAPFSContainerScheme/AppleAPFSMedia/AppleAPFSContainer/Macintosh HD@1

followed by the longstanding announcement of the BSD root

14.828295 BSD root: disk3s1

14.828300 , major 1, minor 13

Only now, nearly 15 seconds after its start, does the Mac get to root from the boot snapshot

14.898802 apfs apfs_vfsop_mount:2118: disk3 Promoter has been locked

14.899252 apfs apfs_vfsop_mount:2188: disk3s1 Rooting from snapshot with xid 183952.

14.899261 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk3s1 mounting volume Macintosh HD, requested by: kernel_task (pid 0); parent: kernel_task (pid 0)

14.899386 apfs handle_snapshot_mount:885: disk3s1 mounting snapshot w/snap_xid 183952 and sblock oid 0x23263e

The first task with that snapshot is to validate its seal

14.901008 apfs is_root_hash_authentication_required_osx:369: disk3s1 Release kext with internal build: 0, ARV disabled: 0, booting xid: 0

14.901013 apfs is_root_hash_authentication_required:478: disk3s1 root volume, root hash authentication is required

14.901018 apfs authenticate_root_hash:546: disk3s1 successfully validated on-disk root hash

Next comes the Recovery volume within that boot container

14.910181 trying to find and mount BaseSystem dmg as root volume

14.910188 attempting kernel mount for recovery volume...

14.915623 apfs er_state_obj_get_for_recovery:6381: disk3s3 No ER state object for volume Recovery - rolling is not happening, nothing to recover.

14.915679 apfs handle_mount:654: disk3s3 vol-uuid: 4CDE4B2A-F463-49AA-AC77-D4DD774F4832 block size: 4096 block count: 487113810 (unencrypted; flags: 0x1; features: 1.0.2)

14.916518 apfs handle_mount:667: disk3s3 setting dev block size to 4096 from 512

14.916525 apfs nx_volume_group_update:7709: disk3s3 Volume Recovery role 4 Not a System or data volume

14.916803 mounted recovery volume

Other volumes mounted include VM, Preboot and Update

15.095112 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk3s6 mounting volume VM, requested by: apfs_boot_util (pid 2); parent: launchd (pid 1)

15.097235 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk3s2 mounting volume Preboot, requested by: apfs_boot_util (pid 2); parent: launchd (pid 1)

15.102171 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk3s4 mounting volume Update, requested by: apfs_boot_util (pid 2); parent: launchd (pid 1)

Additionally, volumes in the Apple_APFS_ISC container are mounted as required

15.122871 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk1s2 mounting volume xART, requested by: apfs_boot_util (pid 2); parent: launchd (pid 1)

15.125391 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk1s1 mounting volume iSCPreboot, requested by: apfs_boot_util (pid 2); parent: launchd (pid 1)

15.128037 apfs apfs_log_mount_unmount:1828: disk1s3 mounting volume Hardware, requested by: apfs_boot_util (pid 2); parent: launchd (pid 1)

The end of the kernel-only phase, which is entirely iBoot, comes almost 20 seconds after the start. From then on, processes other than the kernel are running, and filling much of the log. The first of these loads the Wi-Fi firmware

19.928393 wifiFirmwareLoader wifiFirmwareLoader Sandboxing init issue, couldn't find profile in default paths, attempting default compiled profile

Immediately after that, the system clock is adjusted, and there’s a hiatus when that occurs, here setting the clock back by 3.3 seconds

13.614115 === system wallclock time adjusted

All this is still within what Apple terms iBoot. Its next task is to validate the Boot Kernel Collection and any auxiliary collection, using kernelmanagerd

13.642280 kernelmanagerd Starting userland kernel management subsystem (KernelManagement_executables-262.60.4)

14.121399 kernelmanagerd Disabling kext auditing: We are on Apple Silicon

14.137320 kernelmanagerd Initializing with settings:

14.139417 kernelmanagerd finding bundles in repositories:

/Library/Extensions

/Library/Apple/System/Library/Extensions

/AppleInternal/Library/Extensions

/System/AppleInternal/Library/AuxiliaryExtensions

/System/AppleInternal/Diagnostics/AuxiliaryExtensions

/System/Library/AuxiliaryExtensions

/System/Library/DriverExtensions

/Library/DriverExtensions

kernelmanagerd then validates each of the Boot Kernel Collection with a log entry such as

14.164688 kernelmanagerd validating extension at /System/Library/DriverExtensions/com.apple.DriverKit-AppleUSBFTDI.dext

and many more.

Once that’s ready to load as a collection, that’s reported

14.207370 kernelmanagerd Preparing collection load into kernel

Each is acknowledged as it is loaded

14.316533 kernelmanagerd Received kext load notification: com.apple.kpi.bsd

and many more

Once kernelmanagerd has finished, the kernel shuts it down, and no more kernel extensions can be loaded

29.313999 Kext loading now disabled.

29.314006 Kext unloading now disabled.

29.314009 Kext autounloading now disabled.

29.314011 Kernel requests now disabled.

29.314448 kernelmanagerd Kernel requested shutdown. Goodbye!

macOS is now loaded and running at last, almost 30 seconds after the start.