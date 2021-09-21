El Capitan and older Mac OS X are about to have a security certificate problem

If you’re still running El Capitan, or any version of Mac OS X prior to 10.12.1, then you’re about to run into problems with some popular security certificates.

The reason, explained in full detail by Scott Helme, is that a widely used root security certificate, that for IdenTrust DST Root CA X3, will expire in just over a week, on 30 September. This is relied on by Let’s Encrypt security certificates. Although later versions of Mac OS X and macOS have had replacement root certificates installed, those aren’t in older versions of Mac OS X, nor in iOS prior to version 10.

It may be possible to make changes within the root certificates to work around this: details are given in that article.

This shouldn’t affect any Mac which has been updated to a version of Mac OS X or macOS later than 10.12.2.

Thanks to @mikeymikey for drawing attention to this.