News for those who follow this blog by email

At the end of October, some of you who follow this blog by email started reporting to me that images were no longer scaled and formatted correctly in the emails you were receiving.

Since then, I have been working with those who’ve been kind enough to report this to me, and Automattic’s WordPress support team. I’d like to thank all of those who have emailed me or commented here about this problem, and the support engineers who have helped. Following excellent support from Automattic, in which we’ve tried various workarounds and established exactly where the problem lies, this issue has been passed to their engineers to examine and hopefully fix.

At first we were optimistic that I could change the way that I laid out images on pages and work around the problem, and you can see examples in this article. Although they helped a bit, the underlying problem remains, and the effect on embedded images for those who browse these articles was too destructive.

We don’t know how long it will be before a solution is found, I’m afraid. Like everyone else at the moment, progressing work isn’t easy for the engineers. In the meantime I apologise for this temporary misformatting of the images, but there seems nothing that I can do about it.