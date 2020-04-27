Accessing this blog – news feeds and pages

Several people have asked me recently how they can get more specific news feeds for this blog, and can access other information here more readily. With over 5,000 articles available, and more than 70 new posts being added every month, that may seem quite a challenge, but there are several good tools to help.

News Feeds

If you want to receive notification of articles posted to this blog by news feed, you may find the following URLs helpful. Each is prefaced by http:// and not https:// , as they are feeds rather than pages.

To subscribe to the whole blog feed, use the link

https://eclecticlight.co/feed/

or, for Atom newsreaders,

https://eclecticlight.co/feed/atom/

If you wish to be less eclectic, and just subscribe to one category, use (for example)

https://eclecticlight.co/category/macs/feed/

to subscribe only to articles in the Mac category. Categories available here are: Macs, Technology, Painting, Updates, xattr, General, Life, Language. I only ever put articles into Uncategorized by mistake, and usually correct that quickly.

If you wish to get just comments by feed, use

https://eclecticlight.co/comments/feed/

If you want to get a feed of articles using a specific tag, use

https://eclecticlight.co/tag/landscape/feed/

to obtain only articles with the tag “landscape”, for example.

You can also hone in on a specific author, e.g.

https://eclecticlight.co/author/hoakley/feed/

will get you all the articles which I write, which is the whole blog!

If you want to follow comments to a specific article, use

https://eclecticlight.co/2020/01/23/catalina-boot-volumes/feed/

to subscribe to all comments to the article at https://eclecticlight.co/2020/01/23/catalina-boot-volumes/

If you want any of the above in Atom instead, simply append atom/ to the end of the URL.

These patterns of news feeds should work with all WordPress.com blogs too.

Contents Pages

I maintain two structured lists of contents for the two main topics here:

Mac problem-solving

Painting topics

Although these are long, you can use your browser’s Find command to locate items with each of those pages.

Listed at the foot of each article are all the pages available, which can make it much easier to locate articles.

Searching

Click on the magnifying glass icon at the top right of any page, and enter search terms. This is a powerful feature which I often use myself. It doesn’t take you to Google, but only searches pages within this blog.

I hope this helps you read the articles that you want.