Apple has pushed an update to MRT

Apple has pushed an update today to its malware removal tool MRT, bringing it to version 1.69.3, dated 30 October 2020. This is the first time that I can recall MRT having three parts to its version number, which may reflect its recent problems and the fact that the current release for Big Sur betas is 1.69.2.

Apple doesn’t release information about what this update adds or changes, and obfuscates the identities of malware removed by MRT using internal code names.

You can check whether this update has been installed by opening System Information via About This Mac, and selecting the Installations item under Software.

A full listing of security data file versions is given by SilentKnight, LockRattler and SystHist for El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina and Big Sur, available from their product page. If your Mac has not yet installed this update, you can force an update using SilentKnight, LockRattler, or at the command line.

I have updated the reference pages here which are accessed directly from LockRattler 4.2 and later using its Check blog button.

I maintain lists of the current versions of security data files for Catalina on this page, Mojave on this page, High Sierra on this page, Sierra on this page, and El Capitan on this page.

This update should replace previous versions, including both 1.67 and 1.68. Those who experienced problems with the latter may wish to delay this update for a day or two to check whether Apple has fixed the bug which affected 1.68.