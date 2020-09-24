What has changed in macOS Catalina 10.15.7?

Today’s update to bring macOS Catalina to version 10.15.7 came as something of a surprise, particularly as all the signs are that Big Sur isn’t far from release either.

Apple claims this relatively small update fixes problems connecting automatically to Wi-Fi networks, failure to sync files through iCloud Drive, and problems with Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics support on the latest iMac Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020. At least for Macs with T2 chips, there are no firmware updates.

Security fixes are detailed for all three here. There are only four in total, of which two apply to Catalina. The most serious of them, which affects all three versions of macOS, is a sandbox vulnerability which gives access to restricted files (CVE-2020-9968).

Among the bundled apps, only Mail has changed, by a small build increment from 3608.120.23.2.1 to 3608.120.23.2.4. Accompanying that are similarly small increments in many of Mail’s support files, including the MailMigrator plugin, private Email frameworks, and Mail and IMAP private frameworks. These are strong evidence that this update attempts to fix the remaining bug(s) in Mail, although Apple hasn’t mentioned that in its release notes. Let’s hope it succeeds.

Looking in more detail at other /System/Library updates, there are the following:

a minor build increment to Software Update.app, and to its frameworks;

many build increments across AMD Radeon kernel extensions;

build increments to the FileProvider framework for Cloud docs, and the CloudDocs and CloudDocsDaemon frameworks;

a build increment to the ImageIO framework, probably reflecting a security fix;

build increments to several Message private frameworks, which also appear to fix existing bugs (I hope).

Changes in JavaScriptCore and WebKit frameworks, and the Safari private framework, are from the recent Safari update.

Oddly, this update installs an old version 1.62 of Apple’s Malware Removal Tool, MRT. Once the installation has completed, you should be able to download and install an update to bring that back up to 1.66, the same version that should have been installed prior to this update. Whether this is an installer error or intentional isn’t clear.

Standalone updaters are available as follows:

That should, finally, be the last update to Catalina, and will almost certainly be the last Security Update for High Sierra, which now passes into the unsupported list.