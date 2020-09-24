Apple has released a surprise Catalina 10.15.7 update

Apple has just released a surprise update to macOS 10.15 Catalina, bringing it to version 10.15.7.

At around 2.6 GB, it’s relatively small, and fixes a number of important issues, including problems connecting automatically to Wi-Fi networks, failure to sync files through iCloud Drive, and problems with Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics support on the latest iMac Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020. There are also some important security updates, which I will detail when I have more information.

This is accompanied by Security Updates for High Sierra and Mojave.

Oddly, this update installs an old version of Apple’s Malware Removal Tool, MRT, 1.62. Once the installation is complete, you should be able to download and install an update to bring back up to 1.66, which is the same version prior to this update.

Standalone updaters are now available as follows:

(Updated 2000 UTC)