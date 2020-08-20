Nalaprop version 1.0 is released as a Universal App

Nalaprop version 1.0 is its first full release, and a Universal App, superceding previous beta versions. It should run natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. As it relies on linguistic features which were only added to macOS in Mojave, this requires Mojave, Catalina or Big Sur.

It’s now available from here: nalaprop1

from Downloads above, from its Product Page (which gives full details about the app and its features), and via its auto-update mechanism.

If you’re running an Intel Mac and have any problems, please let me know. I’ll leave the last Intel-only beta available on the Product Page in case you’d prefer to revert to that.