Apple has released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update

Apple has just released a Supplemental Update to Catalina 10.15.5, which includes an important security fix for a kernel vulnerability and a small update to the BridgeOS firmware for models with a T2 chip. The update is around 1.5 GB, but contains no other significant changes apart from:

Build version updated to 19F101 with new kernel;

Re-installation of the MRT 1.61 update from last week.

A standalone updater is now available from here for 10.15.5.

Security Update 2020-003 for High Sierra has been revised and released again (available from here), but there’s no update for Mojave.

I have now updated the firmware version database used by my free SilentKnight to reflect the change in BridgeOS version.